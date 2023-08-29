Hale Durbiano had himself a tourney at the Arroyo Grande Fall Classic Tournament last weekend.
The Santa Ynez goalkeeper racked up a total of 59 saves and eight steals as the Pirates ran the table, going 4-0 at the tournament. He also scored four goals when the Pirates put him at a field position.
Santa Ynez outscored its opposition by a combined 50-25 at the tournament and moved to 5-0 on the year. Santa Ynez beat Santa Barbara 8-5 in the Pirates' tournament opener then defeated Exeter 12-4, Pacific Grove 18-12 and Strathmore 12-4.