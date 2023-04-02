Karis Ford saw her opportunity to get an Ivy League education and she took it.

The Dunn senior signed Friday at a signing ceremony at the school to play softball for Princeton University and will make the next stop on her educational career at an Ivy League school that has just a 4.4 percent acceptance rate for applicants.

“I wanted to be prepared for a career after college, and I just fell in love with Princeton when I went for a visit in September,” said Ford. “I loved the team, loved the campus, the old-school look, the architecture.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

