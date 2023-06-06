Devyn Kendrick will be moving on and playing basketball for Lewis & Clark College. Khaelii Robertson will stay local and study nursing and play basketball for Hancock College.

The two Orcutt Academy seniors committed to their respective future schools at a ceremony Monday in the Orcutt Academy cafeteria.

Both said their decisions as to where they would continue their academic and athletic careers were easy to make.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

