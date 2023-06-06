Devyn Kendrick, left, will be moving on and playing basketball for Lewis & Clark College while former teammate Khaelii Robertson will stay local and study nursing and play basketball for Hancock College.
Kenny Cress, Staff
Devyn Kendrick will be moving on and playing basketball for Lewis & Clark College. Khaelii Robertson will stay local and study nursing and play basketball for Hancock College.
The two Orcutt Academy seniors committed to their respective future schools at a ceremony Monday in the Orcutt Academy cafeteria.
Both said their decisions as to where they would continue their academic and athletic careers were easy to make.
"I talked with Hancock, Cuesta, some of the other junior colleges, but I knew I wanted to go straight to a four-year school," said Kendrick.
Lewis & Clark is a private, non-profit liberal arts school that is based in Portland, Oregon. Lewis & Clark is an NCAA Division 3 school, thus Kendrick did not get an athletic scholarship.
However, "The financial package they gave me will cover most of the costs to go there," said Kendrick.
Robertson said, "The plan for me was always to go to Hancock. I'm going into the nursing program there then continue to study nursing when I transfer to a four-year school."
Kenrick played shooting guard at Orcutt Academy. Robertson played power forward. Both were integral players for an Orcutt Academy squad that made post-season runs the past three seasons under former veteran coach Tom Robb, who stepped down after last season because of family considerations.
The Spartans won the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship in 2021. Orcutt lost in the divisional final in 2022 and in the divisional semifinals in 2023.
Kendrick was a freshman for the 2020 Orcutt Academy squad that rolled to the Ocean League championship with a 10-0 league campaign. The Spartans lost to Caruthers, the same team that beat Orcutt in the divisional final in 2022, in the divisional semis in 2020.
Orcutt Academy qualified for the state tournament in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, the Spartans (25-5, 12-2) moved up to the Mountain League and finished a solid second behind St. Joseph.
Robertson averaged 16.2 points a game that season. At 8.0 rebounds a game, Robertson and Kendrick were tied for second on the team in that department.
Kendrick led the team in assists at 6.1 a game and was second in steals at 2.9 a game.
The Hancock women had a big 2022-23 campaign, going 21-9 and 9-3 and swept their two-game series with Ventura for the first time in program history. Hancock beat Southwestern in the first round of the Southern California regional then went out with a loss to Glendale in the second round.
"I'm excited by the success they had last season," said Robertson.
Kendrick said she will play shooting guard at Lewis & Clark.
"I haven't been able to really meet the coach yet, but I've met the team members and they seemed really nice," said Kendrick. Kendrick said Lewis & Clark plays at a similar fast tempo to Orcutt Academy though, "I know the shooters there are better there than the ones at Orcutt Academy."
The Pioneers struggled last season, going 2-23,including 1-15 in the Northwest Conference.
The Lewis & Clark campus is gorgeous and, "I'm excited to be going there," said Kendrick.
Kendrick will be attending a school with a campus that was voted Most Beautiful in the Pacific Northwest in 2017. The 130-plus acres of the Lewis & Clark campus sit atop Palatine Hill in Portland and are described as "perfectly situated to offer stunning views of Mt. Hood."
Tryon Creek Natural Area, a nature preserve, is attached to the campus.
Kendrick is undeclared when it comes to a major.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.