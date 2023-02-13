021323 Round Table 01.jpg

Pioneer Valley wrestler Keira Nartatez and St. Joseph wrestler Danny Limon were named Athletes of the Week on Monday at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table. 

A pair of wrestlers are Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week.

Danny Limon of the St. Joseph boys wrestling team won all four of his matches by fall in earning the championship at 108 pounds at the CIF Central Section Division 4 Championships Saturday.

Keira Nartatez of the Pioneer Valley girls wrestling team won the title at 123 pounds at the Central Section Area 1 Meet at Bakersfield Golden Valley High School Saturday. The Panthers repeated as team champions, and Nartatez won her title match by fall. 

