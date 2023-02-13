A pair of wrestlers are Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week.
Daniel Limon of the St. Joseph boys wrestling team won all four of his matches by fall in earning the championship at 108 pounds at the CIF Central Section Division 4 Championships Saturday.
Keira Nartatez of the Pioneer Valley girls wrestling team won the title at 123 pounds at the Central Section Area 1 Meet at Bakersfield Golden Valley High School Saturday. The Panthers repeated as team champions, and Nartatez won her title match by fall.
Limon extended his record to 23-5.
Pioneer Valley repeats as CIF area champions
The Pioneer Valley girls repeated as Area champions, racking up 182 points to 155 for runner-up Selma at the Area 1 Tournament at Bakersfield Golden Valley High School.
St. Joseph freshman Dominic Day finished third at 114 pounds to move to 24-9 on the year. Limon and Day advanced to the CIF Central Section Masters Meet at Clovis Buchanan that will take place this Friday and Saturday. The meet is the boys sectional qualifier for the state tournament that will take place Feb. 23-25 at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.
Nartatez advanced to the girls Central Section Tournament that will take place Saturday at Morro Bay High School. That one is the girls sectional qualifier for the state tournament. The respective boys and girls state tournaments are the same days at the same location.
Five Santa Ynez wrestlers advanced out of the Division 3 tournament at Morro Bay and into the boys masters meet. They are sophomore Ben Flores at 145 pounds (third place at 145 pounds), sophomore Santino Alvaro (fifth place at 126), junior Fernando Nunez (fifth place at 152), senior Triston Lake (seventh place at 170) and junior Tomas Rodrigues (seventh place at 220).
Cabrillo freshman Andrew Wallace and senior Aidan Higgs won at 122 and 162 pounds respectively at the boys Division 4 meet and will move on to the Masters.. Three Cabrillo girls placed at the Area 2 Meet at Golden Valley and advanced. Avery Manko finished in second place at 235 pounds, Hunter Landvogt placed fifth at 191 and Camilla Ramirez finished eighth at 143.
Lompoc's Kaiden White finished second at 285 pounds at the CIF Central Section Division 3 tournament.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.