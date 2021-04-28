Dan Ellington's historic run at Santa Maria High has come to an end.
The head football coach said Wednesday that's he's stepping down from the position after six seasons on South Broadway.
Ellington, 57, said he felt it was the right time to step aside, citing difficulty in maintaining the same level of energy and passion he had when he arrived on the Santa Maria High campus in 2015.
"I feel like I've done just about everything I could do at Santa Maria High School, as far as the football program," Ellington said. "I think it's probably time for a new coach to come in and give it another boost of energy. I'm kind of on empty."
Ellington will go down as the most successful football coach at Santa Maria High in the modern era and one of the top Saints skippers of all-time.
Ellington went 27-35 at Santa Maria, winning 44% of his games during his six-year run. In the 11 years before his arrival, Santa Maria won just 17 games total, going 17-92 and winning 15% of its games.
Ellington helped the Saints end a two-decade long league title drought in 2017 and coached that same team to the CIF Southern Section Division 12 title game. He also led the Saints to a victory over Righetti in 2016, the team's only win over their former rival in the last 27 years.
Beating Nipomo for the Northern League title in 2017, a game in which the Saints trailed 19-0 at one point, was a highlight for him. The 22-20 win at Righetti in 2016 was another.
The Saints won three games just once in the 11 seasons before Ellington arrived, yet he achieved that feat five times in six seasons, even winning three games this spring in the pandemic-shortened season. Santa Maria was overmatched in the Los Padres League for years, but a switch to the Northern and Ocean leagues helped Santa Maria find some footing under Ellington.
The Saints went 11-13 in league games during his six-year tenure at Santa Maria. They went 3-65 in league games in the 11 seasons before his arrival. The Saints were in the Los Padres League for 10 of those seasons.
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari and coach Dan Ellington confer in the game against Mission Prep on April 9. Ellington says he's resigning from the head coaching position after six seasons.
Len Wood, Contributor
But, Ellington feels he's hit a wall and his coaching career is now at an impasse.
"I plateaued," he said. "I've pushed the program to a certain point. I enjoy challenges and I came here for a challenge. I wanted to see if I could make a difference and I feel we did, my staff and I. At this point, it's been a long year with COVID and the whole season. I'm on empty and I feel like it's time for someone to come in and give the school another boost."
Ellington says he's not sure if or when he'll be coaching again. Before coming to Santa Maria, Ellington was the head coach at Pioneer Valley. He's a 1982 graduate of Righetti High.
"Dan was a transformational coach for us," said Santa Maria athletic director Brian Wallace. "I mean that in two different ways, not just that we won more, but also the attitude of the kids. They started to believe they could win. It's not even about winning with Dan. He helped them see that they could be successful in whatever they were going to do. What he was trying to do was more than win games. That's what he did for us."
Ellington echoed Wallace's sentiments — though he was successful on the field at Santa Maria High, that wasn't the top priority.
"It's enjoyable knowing that you accomplished something and gave back to the community, or at least I hope I have," Ellington said. "I hope I've given back to the kids. Something that when they leave Santa Maria High School I was a good influence. Hopefully they left this school being better people because I was able to do something in their lives that helped them along the way. That's always been my number one goal, to take a young man and turn him into a good young man and give him some skills he can take with him.
"If you're going to coach in high school, winning can not be the priority. It has to be about the kids and you have to do what you need to do to make them better people."
Ellington says he plans to continue teaching in the Special Education department at Santa Maria High. He was twice named the Times' All-Area Coach of the Year, in 2016 and 2017.
The search for the next football coach at Santa Maria High will begin immediately.
Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington talks to his team at halftime during the April 2 game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Photos: Santa Maria beats Mission Prep 16-7
040921 MP SM football 01.JPG
Santa Maria’s Samuel Herrera gets away from Mission Prep’s Caden Elmerick. Herrera had 108 yards rushing on 22 carries in the Saints' 16-7 win.
Len Wood, Contributor
040921 MP SM football 02.JPG
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari celebrates after he scored on a goal line keeper against Mission Prep.
Len Wood, Contributor
040921 MP SM football 03.JPG
Santa Maria’s Jose Gonzalez catches a touchdown pass in the end zone under pressure from Mission Prep’s David Andrade and Jack Susank.
Len Wood, Contributor
040921 MP SM football 04.JPG
Santa Maria’s Jose Torres kicks a field goal against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 05.JPG
Santa Maria’s Nick Martinez gets knocked out of bounds just short of the end zone by Mission Prep’s Jack Susank during their game last week. Santa Maria hosts Pioneer Valley in a game on April 9.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 06.JPG
Santa Maria’s David Placencia brings down Mission Prep’s Jack Susank.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 07.JPG
Santa Maria’s David Placencia gets away from Mission Prep’s Caleb Cajas, on a punt return with the help of a block from Alejandro Castillo (6).
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 08.JPG
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari runs against Mission Prep’s Isaac Townsend.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 09.JPG
Santa Maria’s Nick Martinez catches a pass for a first down on a third and 30 against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 10.JPG
Santa Maria’s Samuel Herrera runs against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 11.JPG
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari passes against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 12.JPG
Santa Maria’s Flavio Gonzalez brings down Mission Prep’s David Andrade.
Len Wood Contributor
Dan Ellington 2
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari and coach Dan Ellington confer in the game against Mission Prep on April 9. Ellington says he's resigning from the head coaching position after six seasons.
Len Wood, Contributor
Dan Ellington 1
Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington leads the team out for the second half against Mission Prep on April 9. Ellington says he's resigning from the head coaching position after six seasons.
Len Wood, Contributor
040921 MP SM football 15.JPG
Santa Maria takes the field for the second half against Mission Prep.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 16.JPG
Santa Maria’s Samuel Herrera runs away from Mission Prep’s Caden Elmerick.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 17.JPG
Santa Maria’s Martin Diaz tackles Mission Prep’s David Luera.
Len Wood Contributor
040921 MP SM football 18.JPG
Santa Maria’s Jose Gonzalez catches a pass under pressure from Mission Prep’s David Luera.
Len Wood Contributor
Photos: Santa Maria Pioneer Valley
041621 PV SM football 01.JPG
Pioneer Valley’s Gavin Gomez tries to get away from Santa Maria’s Manual Correa (32) and Jose Gonzalez during the Main Street Classic last Friday. Pioneer Valley hosts Atascadero Friday while Santa Maria travels to Paso Robles.
Len Wood, Contributor
041621 PV SM football 02.JPG
Pioneer Valley celebrates winning the Main Street Classic against Santa Maria on Friday.
Len Wood, Contributor
041621 PV SM football 03.JPG
Pioneer Valley’s Eric Cruz knocks the ball out of Santa Maria’s Jovanny Garcia’s hands near the goal line, ending a Saint threat during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 04.JPG
Santa Maria’s Alex Rodriquez makes a catch near the goal line against Pioneer Valley during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 05.JPG
Pioneer Valley’s Tommy Nuñez takes off on a long touchdown run against Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood, Contributor
041621 PV SM football 06.JPG
Pioneer Valley’s Eric Cruz runs after intercepting a pass against Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 08.JPG
Santa Maria’s Alex Rodriquez catches a pass against Pioneer Valley during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 09.JPG
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari tries to get away from Pioneer Valley’s Jaylen Yap during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 10.JPG
Pioneer Valley’s Angel Vargas-Hernandez passes under pressure from Santa Maria’s Martin Diaz during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 11.JPG
Pioneer Valley celebrates winning the Main Street Classic against Santa Maria on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 12.JPG
Pioneer Valley celebrates winning the Main Street Classic against Santa Maria on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 13.JPG
Pioneer Valley’s Gavin Gomez gets taken down by Santa Maria’s Alejandro Castillo during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 14.JPG
Santa Maria’s Murad Alamari scores against Pioneer Valley during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 15.JPG
Pioneer Valley’s Richard Cardenas takes off on a long touchdown run against Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 16.JPG
Pioneer Valley tries to bring down Santa Maria QB Joannes Gonzalez during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 17.JPG
Pioneer Valley’s Andres Vargas brings down Santa Maria’s Jovanny Garcia during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 18.JPG
Pioneer Valley vs Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 19.JPG
Pioneer Valley’s Marcus Robledo returns a 4th quarter interception against Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 20.JPG
Pioneer Valley’s Jaylen Yap sacks Santa Maria QB Murad Alamari during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 21.JPG
Pioneer Valley’s Javier Rangel scores against Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 22.JPG
Pioneer Valley’s Marcus Robledo runs after a catch against Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 23.JPG
Pioneer Valley’s Gavin Gomez runs again Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 24.JPG
Pioneer Valley celebrates winning the Main Street Classic against Santa Maria on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
041621 PV SM football 25.JPG
Pioneer Valley vs. Santa Maria in the Main Street Classic on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Photos: Santa Maria shuts out Atascadero in 35-0 win
040221 Atas SMHS 02.JPG
Santa Maria's Marcos Castaneyra celebrates after intercepting a pass and nearly returning it for a touchdown during Friday's game against Atascadero. The Saints moved to 2-1 on the year with a 35-0 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040221 Atas SMHS 01.JPG
Santa Maria's Joannes Gonzalez carries the ball during Friday's game against Atascadero. The Saints moved to 2-1 on the year with a 35-0 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040221 Atas SMHS 03.JPG
Santa Maria's Joannes Gonzalez hands the ball to an official after scoring during the game against Atascadero. The Saints moved to 2-1 on the year with a 35-0 win. They host Mission Prep tonight.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040221 Atas SMHS 04.JPG
Santa Maria's Nick Martinez reacts after catching one of his two touchdowns during Friday's game against Atascadero. Martinez has five touchdown catches on the year.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Dan Ellington 3
Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington talks to his team at halftime during the April 2 game against Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040221 Atas SMHS 06.JPG
Santa Maria's Alejandro Castillo during Friday's game against Atascadero. The Saints moved to 2-1 on the year with a 35-0 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040221 Atas SMHS 08.JPG
Santa Maria's Murad Alamari prepares to throw a pass during Friday's game against Atascadero. Santa Maria won 35-0, moving to 2-1 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040221 Atas SMHS 09.JPG
Santa Maria's Murad Alamari hands the ball off to Joannes Gonzalez pass during Friday's game against Atascadero. Santa Maria won 35-0, moving to 2-1 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040221 Atas SMHS 10.JPG
Santa Maria's defense pitched a shutout during Friday's game against Atascadero. Santa Maria won 35-0, moving to 2-1 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040221 Atas SMHS 14.JPG
Nick Martinez, left, celebrates with teammate Larry Vea, Jr. after Martinez forced a fumble in Friday's 35-0 win over Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040221 Atas SMHS 18.JPG
Santa Maria's Nick Martinez has 16 catches for 235 yards and five touchdowns in three games this spring. He also leads the team with 17 tackles, a sack, an interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040221 Atas SMHS 26.JPG
Santa Maria's Nick Martinez (8) has 16 catches for 235 yards and five touchdowns in three games this spring. He caught two touchdowns in last week's 35-0 win over Atascadero.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Photos: Nipomo stuns Santa Maria with a last-second rally
032721 SMHS NHS FB 01.JPG
Santa Maria quarterback Murad Alamari throws a pass during a game at Nipomo High on March 27. Alamari and the Saints are scheduled to host Mission Prep Friday night at 6 p.m.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 02.JPG
Santa Maria quarterback Murad Alamari is wrapped up by the Nipomo defense during Saturday's game at Nipomo High. Nipomo, trailing 14-6 in the final minutes, rallied for a 21-14 win over the Saints.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 03.JPG
Nipomo's Justin McKee is congratulated by teammates after he sealed the Titans' win with an interception he returned for a touchdown in a 21-14 come-from-behind win Saturday at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 04.JPG
Nipomo's Nate Reese celebrates after teammate Justin McKee intercepted a pass to seal the Titans' win with an interception returned for a touchdown in a 21-14 come-from-behind win Saturday at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 05.JPG
Santa Maria's Joannes Gonzalez falls to the turf after getting upended by a Nipomo defender during the game Saturday at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 06.JPG
Nipomo's Izaiah Perales runs with the ball in a 21-14 come-from-behind win over Santa Maria on March 27. The Titans (2-1) play at Pioneer Valley in an Ocean League game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 07.JPG
Nipomo's Gabe Evans runs with the ball during Saturday's game against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 08.JPG
Nipomo coach Tony Dodge talks to his team after a memorable 21-14 come-from-behind win Saturday against Santa Maria High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 09.JPG
Nipomo's Justin McKee sealed the Titans' win with an interception he returned for a touchdown in a 21-14 come-from-behind win Saturday at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 10.JPG
Nipomo's Nate Reese celebrates after teammate Justin McKee sealed the Titans' win with an interception he returned for a touchdown in a 21-14 come-from-behind win Saturday at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 11.JPG
Nipomo's Declan Coles scrambles to recover a muffed punt Saturday in the game against Santa Maria at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 12.JPG
Nipomo's Nate Reese prepares to hand the ball off to Gabriel Sanchez Saturday against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 13.JPG
Nipomo's Declan Coles makes a catch Saturday against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 15.JPG
Nipomo's Declan Coles runs with the ball after making a catch Saturday against Santa Maria. Coles was instrumental in the Titans' 21-14 win, with a clutch catch on fourth down, an onside kick Nipomo recovered and the game-winning 25-yard field goal.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 16.JPG
Nipomo's Gabe Evans stretches for the goal line during the game Saturday against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 17.JPG
Nipomo cheerleaders cheer on the team Saturday against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 18.JPG
Nipomo cheerleaders cheer on the team Saturday against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 19.JPG
Santa Maria players scramble to recover an onside kick off the foot of Declan Coles during Saturday's game against Nipomo, which eventually recovered the ball and took the lead on a Coles' 25-yard field goal.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 21.JPG
Nipomo's Gabe Evans is wrapped up by Santa Maria's Joannes Gonzalez during a game Saturday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 22.JPG
Santa Maria's Murad Alamari looks to pass during Saturday's game against Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 23.JPG
Santa Maria's Nick Martinez celebrates after causing and recovering a fumble during Saturday's game against Nipomo. Martinez also caught two touchdown passes for the Saints.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 24.JPG
Santa Maria's Nick Martinez (8) recovers a fumble he forced during Saturday's game at Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 25.JPG
Santa Maria's Nick Martinez (8) forces a fumble during Saturday's game against Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 26.JPG
Nipomo's Keyshawn Pu'a is helped off the field after suffering leg cramps during Saturday's game against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 27.JPG
Nipomo's Nate Reese hands off the Gabe Evans during Saturday's game against Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 28.JPG
Santa Maria's David Placencia looks for a referee to give the ball to during Saturday's game at Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 29.JPG
Nipomo's Nick Milton looks toward the sideline during Saturday's game against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 30.JPG
Nipomo players Keyshawn Pu'a, Nick Milton and Alex Terrones celebrate the last-minute win over Santa Maria Saturday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 31.JPG
Nipomo players celebrate their 21-14 win over Santa Maria that ended on a 60-yard interception return by Justin McKee, sealing the win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 32.JPG
Santa Maria's Joannes Gonzalez carries the ball Saturday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 33.JPG
Santa Maria's Nick Martinez fends off a defender after making a catch Saturday. Martinez had two touchdown catches in the 21-14 loss.
Joe Bailey, Staff