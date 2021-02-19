Santa Maria High had a perfect night against St. Joseph Friday.

The Saints hosted St. Joseph in a cross country dual. The teams raced in a 2.5-mile race on the Santa Maria High campus and the Saints won the boys and girls races by identical scores, winning each 15-25.

The 15-point mark is the perfect score, meaning the Saints finished 1-2-3-4-5 with the Knights finishing behind.

Santa Maria has been busy. The Saints raced Mission Prep and Santa Ynez on Feb. 5, then hosted Righetti on Feb. 9 before taking on St. Joseph Friday.

Santa Maria senior Yair Torres won the boys race Friday night in 13:09. 

Santa Maria's Amy Perez, also a senior, won the girls race in 16:04. 

Torres and Perez have won every race they've ran this year. 

