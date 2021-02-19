Santa Maria senior Amy Perez competes in a cross country race at Santa Maria High School on Feb. 5. Perez won that race against two runners from Santa Ynez High School. Then on Friday, against St. Joseph, she won the girls race over 2 1/2 miles in 16:04.
Santa Maria High had a perfect night against St. Joseph Friday.
The Saints hosted St. Joseph in a cross country dual. The teams raced in a 2.5-mile race on the Santa Maria High campus and the Saints won the boys and girls races by identical scores, winning each 15-25.
The 15-point mark is the perfect score, meaning the Saints finished 1-2-3-4-5 with the Knights finishing behind.
Santa Maria has been busy. The Saints raced Mission Prep and Santa Ynez on Feb. 5, then hosted Righetti on Feb. 9 before taking on St. Joseph Friday.
Santa Maria senior Yair Torres won the boys race Friday night in 13:09.
Santa Maria's Amy Perez, also a senior, won the girls race in 16:04.
Torres and Perez have won every race they've ran this year.