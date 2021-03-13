The Lompoc and Cabrillo varsity teams split two meets at Cabrillo High School Saturday.

The Lompoc girls won with 18 points. The Cabrillo girls did not have enough runners for a team score. The Cabrillo boys defeated Lompoc 24-35.

Lompoc’s Mallory Branum led a 1-through-4 finish for the Braves in the varsity girls race. Branum won the three-mile race in 22 minutes, 32.74 seconds. Branum won by nearly a minute.

Lauren Jansen, Hannah Brooks and Brenda Lerena finished second-through-fourth for the Braves. Cabrillo’s Gabriella Nelson rounded out the top five.

Andres Lerena of Lompoc edged Cabrillo’s Kaden Jones in the boys race, winning in 17:02.70. Jones was the runner-up in 17:03.39.

Jacob Hinshaw and Tyler Johnson helped the Conquistadores wrap up the win by finishing third and fourth respectively. Paul Lawver of Lompoc rounded out the top five.

Lompoc’s Eduardo Carvahal won the two mile boys junior varsity race in 13:34.45. The Braves scored a perfect 15 points. The Conqs did not have enough runners to score.

College basketball

Hancock men, women lose at Bakersfield

The Allan Hancock College men dropped the first road test of its abbreviated spring season in a 58-48 loss at Bakersfield Friday.

The Renegades took the lead early and maintained the advantage throughout regulation while holding a slim five-point edge at halftime. The Bulldogs kept the contest close while battling through a physical second half but were unable to close the scoring gap before time expired.

The low-scoring affair saw only three athletes reach double digits on the night between the two teams. Leading Hancock was Amari Stroud with a double-double performance of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kainoa Keuma chimed in with nine points while Mitch Carpenter added eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to play on, Friday, March 19, with a home contest versus College of the Sequoias. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. inside the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. Spectators will not be permitted at the event, but fans can watch the contest online at Hancock's athletics website.

The Hancock women dropped its first road test of the season in a 59-58 decision at Bakersfield on Friday.

The game started out as a back-and-forth battle in the Gil Bishop Sports Center with the Bulldogs maintaining a slim three-point lead at the intermission. Bakersfield regained the lead in the third frame and was able to maintain the advantage for the remainder of play. Hancock nearly sent the game into overtime after securing a steal in the final seconds of play but was unable to notch the three points needed to knot the score.

Jayci Bayne poured in 20 points to lead all scorers on the night after going 7-for-12 from the field and a perfect 5-for-5 from the charity stripe. Aryana Gonzales added 15 points while Alijah Paquet rounded out the double figure finishers with 14 points. As a team, Hancock shot 41.8 percent from the field but lost the battle of the boards, 48-33.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to play on, Friday, March 19, with a home contest versus College of the Sequoias. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.

Girls golf

St. Joseph 235, Morro Bay 277

Kaitlyn Nunez shot a score of 45 to earn medalist honors in the Knights' win over Morro Bay on Thursday.

Freshman Annie Heybl carded a 46 for St. Joseph. Mackenzie Taylor and Sophia Cordova each shot 49.

This round was the lowest combined team score of the season, even with the wet conditions on the course.