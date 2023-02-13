Last Wednesday night, the Santa Barbara High School boys basketball team defeated Valley Christian Academy 71-46 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Playoffs.
On Thursday night, the Quartz Hill girls basketball team beat Valley Christian Academy 48-22, also in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Playoffs.
Those two games should never have been taken place.
They never should have taken place because the Valley Christian Academy teams, whose students are at a kindergarten-through-12th grade school with a listed enrollment of 467 students, should never have been paired with the Santa Barbara and Quartz Hill squads in the same basketball playoffs division.
Santa Barbara and Quartz Hill are both high schools with students in grades nine through 12 and both have listed enrollments of well over 2,000 students. The Santa Barbara and Quartz Hill teams were competitive in the Channel and Golden leagues respectively, whose teams get athletes from a much larger pool of students than those in the Coast Valley League do. VCA's boys and girls compete in the CVL.
"I never thought we'd be playing Santa Barbara High School. In any sport," VCA boys basketball coach Christopher Maples said wryly after his team's game Wednesday.
Maples had no objection to his team's match-up against Santa Barbara, but really, no VCA team, or any Coast Valley League team for that matter, should play against a team from a high school the likes of Santa Barbara in any sport. Not in a playoff game, anyway. It is an inherently unfair match-up.
The same goes for any Coast Valley League team playing against a team from the likes of the Golden League. It should never happen in a playoff game. I don't care how many consecutive league championships a team has won (the VCA boys have won three straight CVL titles). I don't care how many consecutive sectional divisional championships a team has won.
If a school the likes of VCA wants to schedule teams from higher leagues during the regular season to expose their players to a higher level of competition, as VCA did for its boys team in the Santa Maria Holiday Tournament, that's fine.
In the playoffs, though, teams from smaller leagues such as the CVL should always be put in a division at least one level below schools from leagues such as the Channel League and the Golden League, and preferably two. Again, I don't care how many consecutive league championships a team has won. I don't care how many consecutive sectional divisional championships a team has won.
This is in no way a rap against either the Santa Barbara boys or the Quartz Hill girls. Teams play in the playoff divisions to which they are assigned. The Santa Barbara boys and the Quartz Hill girls got the job done, and their coaches and players conducted themselves honorably in the process.
I realize that sometimes schools with larger enrollments are placed in the same league with schools with much smaller enrollments, at least partly because of demographics. That's not the same as lumping teams from a school such as VCA in the same playoff division with schools from leagues such as the Channel League and the Golden League.
In the early 2000's, VCA girls basketball squad won back-to-back Division 6A championships. The next year, the Lions were put in Division 4AA for the playoffs, likely because of the back-to-back 6A championships. That should not have happened.
The system of moving teams up or down in various years according to past playoff performances seems to be a sort of Peter Principle in high school sports working against the smaller schools. It's not right.
Just as a brief post-game melee between the Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria boys soccer teams Thursday night at Santa Maria seemed to ebb (the teams tied 0-0, a result good enough to earn Arroyo Grande the league championship) a group of spectators decided to go embarrass themselves by leaving the stands and charging on to the pitch.
Though most of the bunch consisted of young people, there were also adults, who really should have known better, in the mix. As things were settling down concerning the melee, the added population on the pitch, thanks to the spectators who decided to run on to there, complicated things.
I'll state the obvious. Never, under any circumstances, should spectators vacate the stands to go charge the pitch and create a potentially hazardous situation. I don't care who they think "started" a post-game disturbance. I don't care how badly they think a game was officiated.
Under no circumstances should spectators who REMAIN in the stands harass a referee with a loud (extremely loud) verbal harangue, which came from the home side of the bleachers Thursday night. I don't care how badly they think a game was officiated.
One of the adults who decided to do just that, go on to the pitch that is, got a well-deserved stern talking to, being told by someone from Santa Maria that, if the gentleman ever wanted to return, he had better leave.
To top it off, a large number of people, instead of simply going home as they should have done, decided to crowd the home side exit and the sidewalk near the stadium, effectively blocking the path of the rest of us, who just wanted to leave and get home. Those who simply wanted to leave included the Arroyo Grande players and coaches who were trying to get to their team van(s).
Thus, multiple unfortunate police officers, as if their jobs don't put plenty on their plates as it is, were summoned to help disperse the crowd.
At one point, an announcement came from the police that, unless someone was waiting for a ride, anyone who did not vacate the premises in five minutes would be arrested. At least as far as I could tell, no one was dumb enough to decide not to heed the directive.
Please, let's have no repeats.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.