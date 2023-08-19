The Santa Ynez Valley High School Board has approved the hiring of Craig Gladstone as Santa Ynez's new head baseball coach.
"It was tough to leave Dunn, but what a great opportunity at this school," Gladstone said Wednesday.
"My main motivation when it comes to coaching is my dad, Jeff Gladstone," Craig Gladstone said. "My dad coached me my whole life."
Craig Gladstone said what also drives him is, "I just love the kids, love teaching them."
He was Dunn's pitching coach last year. The Earwigs, under head coach Nick Blankenship, made the CIF Southern Section Playoffs for the first time in five years. Gladstone's pitching staff compiled a 2.51 ERA last season.
"What a cool thing for that school, to make the playoffs after five years and host a playoff game," said Gladstone.
"I've wanted to be a head coach at the high school level, and after the year at Dunn the opportunity arrived here."
"Craig has great passion and love for coaching baseball," said Santa Ynez athletic director Josh McClurg. "He is well known in the local baseball community and brings a zest and enthusiasm for coaching that I feel will greatly benefit our student athletes."
McClurg said, "Craig has also been a huge part of our local Pony baseball program where he has coached since 2014 and was member of the Pony Baseball Board from 2018-23. He has stepped down to give his focus to coaching the Pirates this upcoming spring."
Craig Gladstone said, "I've been coaching my son, Logan, for years. The Pony program is a great high school feeder program."
The Santa Ynez baseball program had a trying 2023 season. Veteran coach Warren Dickey resigned shortly before the end of the season, and the Pirates won just one league game.
"They really did have a tough season last year," said Gladstone. "I really want the next couple of years for these kids to be happy ones, with smiling faces all around."
Gladstone attended Agoura High School where he was a first team All-League pitcher his senior year. He then played for Santa Barbara City College and earned Second Team All-Conference honors as a pitcher there.
Gladstone said he hopes the program he oversees will have healthy numbers as well as happy players.
"It's so important for a varsity program to build from the lower levels, to the junior varsity on up," he said.
"I loved coaching at Dunn, but there were 170 students there, total, and it's really tough to build at the lower level with those kinds of numbers."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.