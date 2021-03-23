After the first week of a unique spring football season, schools are running into what could be a COVID-19 testing quagmire.

Last month, the California Department of Public Health ruled that certain high-contact sports programs could resume this school year. Players and coaches from football, water polo and rugby teams would have to undergo weekly testing if their county had an adjusted case rate between 7 and 14, the CDPH guidelines stated.

If the county's case rate dropped below 7, testing would no longer be required.

On Monday night, Santa Barbara County's public health department released a new health order which supersedes that state requirement. The county is now requiring high-contact sports, like water polo and football, to test throughout the season, no matter the case rate.

Teams began testing last week as the county's adjusted case rate was above 7. The testing discovered outbreaks in various programs, with Righetti and Pioneer Valley having to cancel or postpone their scheduled football games due to outbreaks. The San Marcos-Santa Barbara football game was also called off due to cases within the San Marcos program.

The Righetti girls varsity water polo program was placed in quarantine.

These outbreaks were enough justification for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to require programs to test even though the county's adjusted case rate was updated to 5.4 on Tuesday.

When contacted Tuesday, the county's health officer, Dr. Henning Ansorg, said in an emailed response that the decision requiring testing no matter the case rate was made with student safety in mind.

"After the county reached the threshold of Case Rate 14, high-contact sports (water polo, football) were allowed to resume, provided they tested their teams at least once a week," Ansorg said. "During those two weeks, several young athletes from multiple different schools and teams tested positive and had to be isolated. Whole teams had to be quarantined and some games had to be canceled. Water polo and football, as well as rugby, had the mandatory testing requirement per CDPH until the county was to reach a case rate below 7.

"Given the very high infection rate during practice and competition in water polo and football," the response continued, "and our local experience of many positive test results while the county was between 7 and 10 case rate, we feel strongly that it will be safest for the athletes to continue with testing for the time being."

The health order that went into effect Monday night said that, due to the county's spread of COVID-19 among sports participants, "high-contact sports like football, rugby and water polo are now subject to the following additional requirements regardless of the county's community case rate, community testing positivity rate or county tier assignment."

Those requirements include:

Coaches shall be tested weekly with antigen or PCR testing, during both regular and postseason play.

If competing, coaches shall be tested with results made available within 24 hours of play.

Participants age 13 or above shall be tested weekly with antigen or PCR testing, during both regular and postseason play.

If competing, participants age 13 or above shall be tested with results made available within 24 hours of play.

Participants age less than 13 are not required to be tested.

If more than 50% of a team's participants are less than the age of 13, then the entire team is exempted from the testing requirements. However, coaches will still be required to test.

The health order is in effect until April 19.

In San Luis Obispo County, there was testing uncertainty early Tuesday. SLO County's rate had been lower than Santa Barbara County's which allowed those schools to begin the football season last week without having to undergo COVID-19 testing.

However on Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County's rate was updated to exactly 7. SLO County schools were then in turn initially unsure if they would have to test.

When contacted Tuesday, Nipomo High athletic director Russ Edwards said his school was waiting to hear from its district office to learn if the student-athletes in high-contact sports would have to test this week. Nipomo is slated to host Santa Maria in a football game Saturday night.

Santa Maria's football team played at Morro Bay last week. The Saints underwent required testing last week and were cleared for play. As a San Luis Obispo County school, Morro Bay did not have to undergo testing due to SLO County's case rate being below 7.

"Nipomo High is prepared to test," Edwards said. "We're waiting on word from our district offices. That's something every SLO County AD is prepared to do, we're just waiting on official word from the district offices and the county."

Edwards then later learned that SLO County schools were in fact preparing to implement required testing.

When asked about the scenario of Santa Barbara County teams playing untested SLO County teams, Dr. Ansorg said, "We can only regulate our county. Collegiate athletes continue to test frequently and have been able to keep infections down that way. I believe it is the prudent thing to do for our high school athletes at this time. It will increase safety."

Ansorg continued, "If a Santa Maria team member would test positive and a Morro Bay team got in contact during their infectious period: both teams would have to quarantine."

Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho has been ahead of the testing curve. Her school has been testing just about all coaches and athletes before they were required to.

"It's unfortunate, but we were already prepared to test the rest of the season," Coelho said in an email Tuesday. "I actually have been warning all of my outdoor sports that they may need to test soon as well. Indoor sports are also required to test weekly for practices indoors and then once before every game. It's going to be crazy, but Santa Ynez has been preparing for this since we started testing for fall sports. I just had a feeling that this would go this direction.

"I try to always plan for the worst case scenario so we are not in a scramble situation."

How are schools funding these vast testing programs?

Jackie Ruiz, the Santa Barbara County public health information officer, said the state provides testing through their lab, Color.

"Our Public Health team has been working with local schools to get set up with this system as a way to provide regular testing," Ruiz said in an email. "The state fronts much of the cost for this service."

Coelho said the county's health department has provided her school with free antigen tests.

"A company we have gone through for PCR tests doesn't charge us and they get reimbursed by the state," Coelho said.