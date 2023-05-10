Vexed with the situation concerning the Cabrillo High School pool and issues surrounding transportation for Cabrillo athletics teams, several community members aired their concerns at the Lompoc Unified School District board meeting last month.
"It was primarily about aquatics, the situation with the swim team and the Cabrillo pool," Julie Jones, a parent of two students who are in the CHS aquatics program, told the Times.
"The frustrations the parents are feeling kind of came to a head," said Jones. "During the time my children have been attending Cabrillo High School, the pool there has been broken more often than it has been working. It's always the water pump, the heater, something."
Jones said, "The coaches, Jeff Dacus for the boys and Mike Lee for the girls, do their best, but they're not miracle workers," when it comes to pool maintenance issues.
Julie Jones' sons, Aidan who is a junior and Asher who is a freshman, are both involved in the Cabrillo water polo and swimming programs, as well as participating in other sports at Cabrillo.
Aidan Jones played for the Cabrillo water polo team that won the 2022 CIF Central Section Division 3 water polo championship in Cabrillo's initial school year as a member of the Central Section.
Julie Jones said that LUSD members did not speak at the meeting though, "We sent out letters beforehand, and we did get a response from the district.
"They were sympathetic, particularly the new superintendent (Clara Finneran). But they didn't say anything we hadn't been hearing for years.
"We want concrete solutions," said Jones. "Otherwise, we'll continue to be the squeaky wheel, speaking up and trying to get answers. Whenever the school district accomplishes something, it seems to affect only downtown (at Lompoc High). It doesn't carry over to the Village."
Cabrillo boys water polo and swim team members Howie Haupt, Ben Ledoux and Ethan Stocker, along with Howie's father, Gregg Haupt, were among those who attended the meeting, though Stocker did not speak at the meeting. The Haupts and Ledoux did speak there.
"When the shallow end at the pool breaks down and we can only use the deep end dive tank, it's not so bad during the water polo season," Stocker, a senior who was a standout goal keeper for the water polo squad, told the Times.
"But when that shallow end goes down during the swimming season and we can only use the deep end, we can't even work out at the proper distance. We have to work out at 20 yards instead of 25 yards.
"It's not going to affect me (anymore)," said Stocker. "I'm leaving. But it will affect my friends."
Ledoux said, "It's hard to practice flip turns when we're just in the deep end. The wall isn't marked for them. Kids have been injured trying to practice flip turns when we're in the deep end. Not seriously, but they've been injured."
LUSD School Board President William "Franky" Caldeira said in an email to the Times, "Unfortunately, three of the four pool pumps at LUSD needed to be replaced and the replacement hardware was delayed in arriving.
"Once we had possession of the hardware, we installed it at CHS and became aware of an issue with the pool heater," said Caldeira. "We contracted an outside company to help repair the heater, which they worked urgently to resolve. The maintenance department at LUSD has been directed to handle the pool issues as proactively as possible."
During a Times interview during calls to community members, speculation about whether or not the Cabrillo pool is ADA-certified (to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act) came up. "Students as well as athletes use the pool," said Ledoux.
Regarding whether or not the Cabrillo pool is ADA-certified, Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Clara Finneran said to the Times in an email, "We are not out of compliance with the law nor with the expectations of various agencies. In the coming years as funds become available, we will use an accessibility transition plan to modernize various facilities."
Howie and Gregg Haupt both said they were struck by the differences in quality between the Cabrillo aquatics program's facilities and those of its counterparts.
"I would say all of our competitors have better facilities than we do," said Howie Haupt.
Gregg Haupt said, "Traveling to different schools and seeing the difference in quality at those schools compared to ours, it really is striking."
Cabrillo and Lompoc High School both use the Lompoc Aquatics Center, which is next to LHS, for swim meets.
"The LAC is great, but meets are one thing and workouts are another," said Gregg Haupt.
"From the board (in response to Cabrillo aquatics facilities), it's always 'Pass the bond,'" said Gregg Haupt. "The school bond last year didn't pass, it failed narrowly, but there was no mention in it about athletics facilities."
In the details about the bond on the LUSD website, all-permanent classrooms in the district were mentioned, as well as additional vocational and training facilities, new science labs, classrooms updated to support STEM and STEAM academies at each middle school, along with bolstering school building security, provided the bond passed. There was no mention of athletics facilities.
Regarding transportation, Cabrillo boys and girls swim members assembled at the appointed area to travel to a meet at Nipomo, only to be informed that no driver was available and to return to class.
"We would have finished in second place by ourselves," said Ledoux. "Because we had to forfeit the meet, we finished tied for second."
Julie Jones said, "The same situation happened with the girls soccer team, but that time the parents had enough warning and we were able to get enough vehicles available to transport the players. This time, the parents didn't have enough warning.
"I don't know that the district is doing enough to try to get more bus drivers," said Jones. "Job postings are listed, but I don't know if that's enough."
Caldeira said in his letter to the Times, "On transportation, LUSD is experiencing the same pains as many other school districts and transportation companies due to the bus driver shortage. Currently, we are short seven bus drivers. We are doing everything we can to recruit bus drivers and alleviate the impacts this shortage has."
