Righetti's boys water polo team defeated San Luis Obispo 17-12 on Wednesday.
Blake Cornelson led the Warriors with six goals as Colter Knight coached his first game for the Warriors.
Knight was a standout water polo player at Righetti who played at UC Davis.
"It feels great, I'm just really happy for the kids to get a game and see both teams play really hard, it was a hard-fought game," Knight said. "It's a good day for water polo and a good day for me on the coaching side of things, to give back to a program that means so much to me."
Daniel Rodriguez added three goals for the Warriors as Alex Andrade, Jonah McGehee, and Andrew Nelson scored two goals apiece for Righetti.
Joe Andrade and Ty Hernandez also scored in the Warriors' win.
Righetti was down 5-3 after the first quarter but outscored SLO 3-2 in the second to make the score 7-6 at half. The Warriors then out-scored the Tigers 7-5 in the third quarter to take a 13-12 lead.
Cornelson scored two fourth-quarter goals and the Warriors out-scored the Tigers 4-0 in the final frame to secure the win.
"Blake has been a hard worker, he's a solid player all-around with great scoring and passing abilities," Knight said of Cornelson.
The Warriors next play at Morro Bay on Wednesday. Knight is also coaching the boys swim team, which is happening concurrently with the water polo season. Knight said the Righetti swim teams are slated to face San Luis Obispo in a big league meet on April 1.
Knight has taken over the program this season for former longtime coach Kyle Shaffer, who coached Knight in high school.
Santa Barbara 15, Santa Ynez 3
The Dons cruised to a win in their home pool Wednesday. Tristan Linder had 11 saves and four steals for Santa Ynez as Landon Lassahn led the Pirates with two goals. Addison Hawkins scored the Pirates' other goal.
Santa Ynez will close out its pandemic-shortened season Thursday with a game at Dos Pueblos. The Pirates enter that contest with a 4-3 record.
Girls water polo
Santa Barbara 7, Santa Ynez 5
The Dons eked out a win over the Pirates Wednesday in Santa Barbara.
Sydney Gill had a special birthday, leading the Pirates with three goals, an assist, one steal and a positive exclusion.
Tabitha Pearigen added one goal, two assists and two positive kick-outs. Taye Luke also scored for Santa Ynez, while accounting for one assist, a steal and one kickout.
Peyton Pratt had 11 blocks and two steals in goal for Santa Ynez.