Another northern Santa Barbara County player has signed on to be a member of the inaugural Simpson University football program.
Righetti senior quarterback Braden Claborn signed Thursday at a signing ceremony at the Righetti cafeteria to play for the Red Hawks.
Claborn will join Lompoc wide receiver Marcos Maya as part of the first Red Hawks football team.
Simpson is a private, Christian university in Redding. The Red Hawks will have a football scrimmage season in 2023, with a full schedule slated for 2024. Simpson is a member of the NAIA.
"I talked to some Division 2, Division 3 schools, but Simpson seemed like the best fit for me," said Claborn.
After his signing with Simpson earlier this year, Maya said he wanted to get in on the ground floor of an inaugural football program. Claborn said the same.
"I'm excited to be part of the first football team at Simpson," said Claborn.
"Since it's a first-year team (with no full schedule) we'll all be red-shirts," during the 2023 season, said Claborn.
Claborn described Simpson head coach Shawn Daniel and his staff as welcoming, and said he liked the Simpson campus and the surrounding area.
Besides, Claborn said the financial package Simpson gave him "will cover a lot of the costs," of attending school there. He said his major is undeclared for now.
When he was healthy, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Claborn was a solid dual running-passing threat at Righetti. He has never had the benefit of being healthy for a full regulation varsity season.
Claborn was healthy for his entire sophomore season, 2020, but that consisted of just five games (the Warriors went 4-1) because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I tore my ACL seven games into the 2021 season," said Claborn. "I broke my pinkie finger nine games into the 2022 season."
Claborn said, "I'm 100 percent healthy now."
There was a multitude of supporters at the signing ceremony for Braden Claborn, including his brother, DJ, his father, Joey, and his mother, Stephanie.
Claborn thanked his family and looked out at the crowd in the cafeteria and said, "The same faces I see right now are the same faces I saw every Friday night. You guys are the reason I'm standing here right now."
