Another northern Santa Barbara County player has signed on to be a member of the inaugural Simpson University football program.

Righetti senior quarterback Braden Claborn signed Thursday at a signing ceremony at the Righetti cafeteria to play for the Red Hawks.

Claborn will join Lompoc wide receiver Marcos Maya as part of the first Red Hawks football team.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

