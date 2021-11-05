The Knights knocked off top-seeded Sanger on Thursday on the road to advance to the title match, scoring some major revenge against the Apaches, who edged St. Joseph 5-4 for the Division 2 title in 2019.
The Knights' run to the final was unlikely when they were seeded 12th to start the postseason. But the Knights have won three straight matches on the road.
St. Joseph's girls upset No. 5 Visalia Mt. Whitney 5-4 in the first round and then knocked off Visalia El Diamante, the No. 4 seed, 5-2 in the quarterfinals. They then recorded another road upset win on Thursday, beating Sanger 6-3 in the semifinals.
Clovis East will be the home team when the teams meet on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The Timberwolves beat Visalia Redwood 6-3 in the first round and topped Clovis 6-3 in the quarterfinals before beating second-seeded Paso Robles 6-3 in the semis.
The Knights' lineup features Michahjuliana Lundberg, Mia Parker, Remy Waldron, Olivia and Bailey Breault, Alina Morales, Kyler McNeil, Sariara De Silva, Dorothy Stuggard and Evelyn Hernandez.
Clovis East has nine players in its ladder: Elizabeth Yang, Natalie Roush, Clare Castillo, Ellie Gerth, Rylie Sisterson, Trinity DeLeon, Simran Rai, Katherine Weishaar and Kaitlyn Bustamante.
College football
Long Beach postpones game vs. Hancock
The upcoming Allan Hancock College football contest at Long Beach, originally slated for Saturday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the hosting institution.
Former Hancock assistant Amaurys Fermin, now the head coach at Porterville College, got a little revenge in the season-opening game on Wednesday.
Hancock men's team fell 78-76 on the road at Porterville to open the 2021-22 campaign.
The Bulldogs (0-1) got off to a slow start offensively and trailed 15-3 after the opening five minutes of action, but a pair of back-to-back three's from Kaleb Mack and Matt Solomon sparked an 8-0 run down the stretch. The Pirates (1-0) entered the intermission with a 39-32 advantage after a buzzer-beating putback from Noah Haaland cut the deficit to seven at the break. The second half opened with a successful and-one from Amari Stroud to bring the Bulldogs within four, but the Pirates quickly stretched back out to a double-digit lead after converting a number of AHC turnovers. Hancock overcame a 15-point deficit throughout the final five-minute stretch, but the comeback effort fell short as the AHC squad trailed by one possession when time expired.
Hancock finished the contest with a 60.9 percent shooting effort from the field and grabbed 33 boards. Solomon led the Bulldogs with a career-high showing of 22 points after going 8-for-12 from the floor and sinking four shots from beyond the arc. Haaland and Stroud also finished the contest in double figures and led the team with seven rebounds apiece while Bryce Craver posted a team-high of four assists.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to action on Saturday, with a trip to Hartnell College in Salinas.
