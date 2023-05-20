Either the Lompoc Valley or the Santa Maria Valley, or both, will have a representative in the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship game.
While No. 7 St. Joseph was winning 5-0 at Kerman in one Division 2 quarterfinal Friday, No. 3 Cabrillo was pounding out 16 hits en route to a 10-4 win over No. 12 Fresno Central at Cabrillo's Don McIntyre Field.
Cabrillo will host St. Joseph Tuesday in the semifinals at a time TBA. The highest seed is the home team in every Central Section playoff game.
No. 12 Lompoc won 10-6 at No. 4 Lemoore and will play at either No. 1 Bakersfield Christian or No. 8 Bakersfield Highland Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the other Division 2 semifinal.
"Really, it's just nice that we get to play in the semifinals and have a chance to get to the championship game," Cabrillo shortstop Landon Mabery said after going 4-for-4 and driving in two runs Friday.
Cabrillo lead-off batter Blake Gregory lined the first pitch to him over the right field fence to tie the game 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning after the Conquistadores (23-5) spotted the Grizzlies (12-18) a run in the first on a Josh Barajas RBI single.
"You can't ask for more than that from your lead-off batter," Mabery said of the Gregory home run. "That kind of got us going"
"We just had good approaches at the plate today."
After Cabrillo scratched out a 2-1 win in nine innings over No. 14 Clovis North Wednesday, the Conquistadores had four runs before the Grizzlies could get an out. After Gregory, the next four Cabrillo batters reached base safely, and Maybery put the Conqs ahead for good at 2-1 with an RBI single in the first.
Cabrillo beat St. Joseph 9-3 in a February non-league game at St. Joseph. "I know they've gotten a couple of guys back," since then, said Mabery.
The Conquistadores earned a three-way share of the Ocean League championship with Pioneer Valley and Atascadero. After a 3-6 start, St. Joseph wound up second in the Mountain League to Righetti by a game.
Cabrillo starter Spencer Gallimore scattered six hits Friday before swapping positions with starting second baseman Gabe Barraza with two outs in the top of the seventh because of Gallimore's pitch count for the week.
Barraza, who went 5-for-5 at the plate with an RBI Friday, gave up two runs on a single sandwiched between three walks in the seventh but finally got the last out when he caught Nico Gaucin looking for strike three.
Unofficially, Gallimore threw more than 100 pitches Friday. He struck out eight, walked two and hit a batter.
No, the right-hander said, his pitching arm didn't really feel tired as his pitch count mounted. "We're conditioned to (theoretically) throw beyond the pitch count," he said.
Cabrillo scored in double figures despite stranding a dozen base runners and leaving the bases loaded in the first, second and fourth innings.
The Conquistadores scored four runs in the first inning and two in the second. Tylor Henson, the third of five Grizzlies pitchers, cooled the Conqs off after their hot start, blanking them after walking home a runner with a base-on-balls to Gavin Rodriguez, the first batter Henson faced after coming on with one out in the second.
After Henson left at the start of the top of the fifth, Cabrillo's hitters heated up again, and the Conquistadores scored three runs in the sixth.
Rodriguez and Ray Hernandez drove in two runs apiece for Cabrillo. Eight Conquistadores had at least one hit. Hernandez and Barraza both scored three times.
Division 1
The No. 7 Warriors pounded out eight hits against the No. 2 seed in the Central Section, but came up short as the Bears scored once in the bottom of the fifth and once more in the sixth.
Senior catcher Brodie Miller went 2-for-3 and junior Cash Carter also added two hits.
Senior Ricky Smith, the 2022 All-Area MVP, went 2-for-3 at the plate and also threw a complete game, allowing just two earned runs on five hits while walking four and striking out two.
Caden Cuccia and Carter both doubled for the Warriors, who won back-to-back Mountain League titles over the last two seasons.
Righetti made the Division 1 final last year, falling to Bakersfield Stockdale.
The Warriors finish 22-8 this year after going 13-1 in Mountain League play. Buchanan is 21-8. The Bears won the TRAC with a 12-3 record. They'll play No. 3 Stockdale in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Division 2
Lompoc 10, Lemoore 6
Lompoc's wild ride in the playoffs continues. The Braves are seeded 12th and beat No. 5 Atascadero 17-15 in the first round on Wednesday and then pulled away from No. 4 seed Lemoore on the road Friday with a 10-6 win.
Lompoc plays at No. 1 seed Bakersfield Christian on Tuesday in the semifinals.
Temperatures hovered around 100 degrees in Lemoore on Friday and they'll surely be hot again in Bakersfield.
If Lompoc and Cabrillo both win their semifinals, they'll meet in the Division 2 title game.
Jacob Escobedo smacked a two-run homer in the sixth inning to spark the Braves to the win Friday.
Division 3
Pioneer Valley 8, Fresno Washington Union 3
The Panthers, the No. 4 seed in Division 3, will travel to play at top seed Kingsburg in the semifinals on Tuesday.
The Vikings smacked Tulare Mission Oak 8-1 in the quarterfinals on Friday and are 26-5 overall. They went 10-2 to win the Tri-Counties King League.
Photos: Cabrillo tops Clovis North 2-1 in nine inning playoff win
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.