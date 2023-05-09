Hancock College swimmer Max Pecile and Pioneer Valley softball pitcher Ciena Acosta are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male and Female Athletes of the Week respectively for the week ending May 6.
The two were honored at the final NSBCART meeting of the 2022-23 school year at Giovanni's Pizza in Orcutt Monday.
Pecile, a Santa Ynez High grad and former Santa Ynez Swim Club member, garnered a top-six finish in all three events he swam in at the men's California Community College Athletic Association (CCAAA) Championships that took place Thursday through Saturday at East Los Angeles College. He finished third in 4 minutes, 01.58 seconds in the 400 individual medley, sixth in 1:53.00 in the 200 IM and sixth in 1:52.82 in the 200 backstroke.
Acosta pitched a complete game and struck out 16 as Pioneer Valley edged second place Nipomo 2-1 at Nipomo Friday to clinch at least a share of the Ocean League championship. Unofficially, Acosta, who struck out 15 in a 1-0 Pioneer Valley win the first time the Panthers played Nipomo, gave up two hits Friday.
Pioneer Valley will clinch the league title outright if it wins its 4:30 p.m. Friday game at San Luis Obispo to wrap up the regular season.
The following is a list of student-athletes who were invited to the Athlete of the Week luncheon by their athletic director or coaches.
Baseball players James Fakoury and Barreto attended for the Lions.
Athletic director Tom Mott was in attendance along with baseball players Diego Gomez, Jack Stollberg, Jordan Simkins and Blake Almaguer.
Athletic trainer Kenna Pearce attended along with baseball coach Walker Armstrong, who had players Raymond Escobedo, Jacob Andree, Francisco Chavez and Daniel Salinas along with him.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Track athletes Botros Akkari, Edgar Preciado and Geovanna Estrada also attended.
Athletic director Michael Dietz brought swimmers Addison Luette and Marylou Wilkerson and baseball players Gavin Rodriguez and Blake Gregory and tennis players Sean Tillery and Jackson Mance.
Athletic director Claudia Terrones brought swimmers Clara Ainsworth and Gustavo Delgado and baseball players Andrew Aguilar, Seth Baird and Ben Wallace.
Athletic director Bridgette DePalma and coach Chris Duncan brought softball players Velen Velazquez and Lylah Garcia, swimmers Emma Jimenez and Edward Wallace with track athletes Cassidy and Ashton Andreadakis.
Athletic director Anthony Morales, softball coach Kristina Sewell and assistant AD John Ruiz brought softball players Kahlia Melton and Acosta, along with track standouts Adam Pirkl, Araceli Medina and Maritsa Carmona.
Max Pecile was the lone attendee from the Bulldogs.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.