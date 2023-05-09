050823 Round Table 01.jpg

Pioneer Valley softball pitcher Ciena Acosta and Hancock College swimmer Max Pecile are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week for the week ending May 6.

 Contributed

Hancock College swimmer Max Pecile and Pioneer Valley softball pitcher Ciena Acosta are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male and Female Athletes of the Week respectively for the week ending May 6.

The two were honored at the final NSBCART meeting of the 2022-23 school year at Giovanni's Pizza in Orcutt Monday.

Pecile, a Santa Ynez High grad and former Santa Ynez Swim Club member, garnered a top-six finish in all three events he swam in at the men's California Community College Athletic Association (CCAAA) Championships that took place Thursday through Saturday at East Los Angeles College. He finished third in 4 minutes, 01.58 seconds in the 400 individual medley, sixth in 1:53.00 in the 200 IM and sixth in 1:52.82 in the 200 backstroke.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

