Chase Sylvia won the boys triple jump with a Santa Ynez school record 44 feet 10 inches at the Nipomo Invitational at Nipomo High School Saturday.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Sylvia also won the long jump with a best of 21-8. Santa Ynez’s Kate Mazza won the girls 1,600 in 5 minutes, 28.38 seconds. Mazza finished second in the 400 in 1:02.38.

Other top three finishers for Santa Ynez included Vince Casey in the boys triple jump (second at 41-6.75), Jessi Rae Flynn in the girls discus (second, 94-9) and Daulton Beard in the boys 100 (third, 11.34).

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

