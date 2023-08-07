The St. Joseph girls soccer team rolled to the 2023 CIF Central Section Division 2 championship. Meanwhile, Lompoc earned the Division 4 girls soccer crown in the school's first school year in the Central Section. 

The Central Section has placed both reigning divisional champions in base Division 3, moving the Braves up a division and bumping the Knights down one in the process. 

Teams can be moved up or down a maximum of one division for the playoffs. Central Section teams must have a minimum .300 winning percentage to qualify for the post-season.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

