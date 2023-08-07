The St. Joseph girls soccer team rolled to the 2023 CIF Central Section Division 2 championship. Meanwhile, Lompoc earned the Division 4 girls soccer crown in the school's first school year in the Central Section.
The Central Section has placed both reigning divisional champions in base Division 3, moving the Braves up a division and bumping the Knights down one in the process.
Teams can be moved up or down a maximum of one division for the playoffs. Central Section teams must have a minimum .300 winning percentage to qualify for the post-season.
There are two Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) teams in base Division 1, Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo. The rest of the base Division 1 field consists of Clovis Buchanan, Fresno Bullard, Bakersfield Centennial, Fresno Central, Clovis, Clovis North, Fresno Edison, Bakersfield Liberty, Sanger and Bakersfield Stockdale.
Top-ranked St. Joseph dominated Centennial, which made the journey to St. Joseph in a pouring rain, in the 2023 Division 2 title game. The Knights won 7-1 and led 6-0 at halftime.
St. Joseph tied San Luis Obispo for the Mountain League title then out-scored its playoff opposition by a combined 23-3 en route to winning the first divisional championship in program history. Studio City Harvard-Westlake edged the Knights 3-2 in the first round of the regional playoffs.
No. 5 Lompoc beat No. 12 Hanford Sierra Pacific 5-0 at home in the first round of Division 4 then won at three higher seeds to take the first divisional title in program history.
The Braves won 5-1 at No. 3 Bishop Union in the Division 4 title game then fell 1-0 at Granada Hills Charter in the first round of the regionals.
Righetti won the 2023 Ocean League title then went out in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs. The Warriors are in base Division 2 for the 2023-24 school year. The other area base Division 2 teams are Santa Ynez, Atascadero and Paso Robles.
Base Division 3 has the most CCAA teams, six. The six are Lompoc, St. Joseph, Cabrillo, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley and Templeton.
Orcutt Academy, Santa Maria and Morro Bay are in base Division 4. Mission Prep is in base Division 5. Base Division 6 has the most teams, 28. None are from the CCAA.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.