It was a special night at Huyck Stadium for the Braves.

Lompoc hosted its annual Homecoming football game, a county record was broken and the Braves won 49-0.

Lompoc beat Nipomo by that score Friday, improving to 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in the Mountain League. Nipomo is now 0-8 on the season.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you