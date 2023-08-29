Flag football
Lompoc flag football team members Ava Gallegos, left, and Tara Terrones. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Righetti senior Cash Carter and Lompoc sophomore Tara Terrones are the first male and female Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Roundtable (NSBCART) Athletes of the week for the 2023-24 school year.

The two were recognized at the first NSBCART meeting of the 2023-24 school year, Monday at Hancock College.

Carter threw for 216 yards and four touchdowns as the Righetti football team squared its record at 1-1 with a come from behind 38-36 road win against Fresno Justin Garza last Friday night. Joe Castillo kicked the winning field goal, a 26-yarder, with one second left.

