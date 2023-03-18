031723 Gage Mattis POTW 01

Cabrillo's Gage Mattis is the Times area Player of the Week for March 11, as determined by voters. Mattis garnered 4,781 votes and won out in a field of seven candidates.

Gage Mattis struck out 14 in the Cabrillo's baseball team's game against Santa Ynez on March 9.

The Conquistadores rallied in the bottom of the sixth inning for four runs to go ahead 4-1.

Mattis made the lead stand up by pitching a scoreless seventh, and Cabrillo moved to 8-0. Mattis is the Times area Player of the Week for March 11, as determined by voters. Mattis garnered 4,781 votes and won out in a field of seven candidates.

