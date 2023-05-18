Cabrillo senior Ethan Stocker talked with both the UC Merced and San Jose State water polo programs.

He liked what he heard from UC Merced better, so he went with the Bobcats. The standout goalkeeper signed with UC Merced Wednesday at a signing ceremony at Cabrillo.

"At UC Merced, I'll be able to play right away, and I'm looking forward to being part of the inaugural program there," said Stocker.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

