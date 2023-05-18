Cabrillo senior Ethan Stocker talked with both the UC Merced and San Jose State water polo programs.
He liked what he heard from UC Merced better, so he went with the Bobcats. The standout goalkeeper signed with UC Merced Wednesday at a signing ceremony at Cabrillo.
"At UC Merced, I'll be able to play right away, and I'm looking forward to being part of the inaugural program there," said Stocker.
"I really liked San Jose State, but they told me I would have to red-shirt my freshman year."
Besides being in the water polo program Stocker also swam at Cabrillo but, "I'm doing strictly water polo at UC Merced," he said.
He finished a three-year varsity water polo career at Cabrillo by helping lead the Conquistadores to the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship last fall in Cabrillo's first school year as a member of the Central Section.
The No. 3 Conquistadores capped a 4-0 run through the Division 3 playoffs with a 5-4 win at No. 1 Madera for the Division 3 title. Cabrillo lost at Palo Alto Gunn in the first round of the state playoffs. Cabrillo finished 16-9.
Though UC Merced is a member of the NAIA, "We'll be playing against a lot of Division 1 schools," said Stocker. "I'll get the opportunity to travel, be with my teammates. They have a student-athlete dorm (on campus) that's separate from the rest."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The Bobcats played at the club level last season and went 3-13. There were seven seniors on the 17-man roster.
Stocker said, "As of now, UC Merced hasn't been able to give me any sort of financial package. There is a possibility that will change in the future."
He said he has visited the UC Merced campus twice.
"I think it gets a bad rap because a lot of people don't know about it," Stocker said. "But once you get in there, it's a really nice campus." The Cabrillo senior said he is undecided about a major at UC Merced.
Stocker said he has not been able to meet his future teammates in person yet though, "We had a zoom call a couple of weeks ago with the coach, and the players talked about the program, what their expectations were for the upcoming season."
The UC Merced head coach is Johnny Bega.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.