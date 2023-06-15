Damian Jimenez made his mark in high school soccer as a midfielder. He will play that same position at Riverside-based La Sierra University next year.

Jimenez, a Cabrillo High School senior, signed with the Golden Eagles Wednesday at a signing ceremony at Cabrillo.

"At Cabrillo, I played pretty much all over (the pitch), with pretty much an emphasis on defense," said Jimenez.  

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

