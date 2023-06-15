Damian Jimenez made his mark in high school soccer as a midfielder. He will play that same position at Riverside-based La Sierra University next year.
Jimenez, a Cabrillo High School senior, signed with the Golden Eagles Wednesday at a signing ceremony at Cabrillo.
"At Cabrillo, I played pretty much all over (the pitch), with pretty much an emphasis on defense," said Jimenez.
Jimenez scored four goals for Cabrillo last season. He also played halfback, besides his responsibilities as a midfielder, on defense for the Conquistadores.
He was a Cabrillo team captain during the 2022-23 season. Jimenez was confident that he will not red-shirt his freshman collegiate season.
"I feel I can get into the lineup," Jimenez said.
La Sierra University is a member of the NAIA. The Golden Eagles finished 9-7-1, 7-4-1 last season and went out in the semifinals of the Cal Pac Tournament after winning a first-round game.
Just two seniors were listed on the 2022-23 Golden Eagles roster.
Jimenez said he talked to a couple of other schools but, "I liked the interest the La Sierra University program showed during the recruiting process, and I like the environment of the school. It's a small campus, and I like that."
La Sierra University, a private, Seventh-day Adventist school, had a listed 2022-23 enrollment of approximately 1,993 students.
Besides, Golden Eagles coach David Trevino "is pretty cool," said Jimenez. "I've met him. He went to a couple of my games."
In addition, "The financial package La Sierra University gave me will cover most of my expenses," said Jimenez.
Jimenez said he has not done an in-person nor a virtual campus tour of the La Sierra campus yet, though, "I'll be there for a signing. I've seen pictures of the campus."
Jimenez said he will major in kinesiology at La Sierra University.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.