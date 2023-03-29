Seventeen four-year schools contacted Cabrillo High School senior Avery Manko about Manko possibly wrestling for them at the collegiate level.

Southern Oregon is the school the two-time CIF State Wrestling Championships qualifier chose. A signing ceremony for Manko was held Wednesday in the Cabrillo cafeteria.

"I checked out the campus last month and I really loved the environment, I thought it was a beautiful campus," Manko said. "Plus, their wrestling program just won an NAIA title and I wanted to be part of that tradition."

032923 Avery Manko signs 06.JPG
Cabrillo High School wrestler Avery Manko smiles after she signed a letter of intent to wrestle for the Raiders of Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon.

032923 Avery Manko signs 07.JPG
Cabrillo High School wrestler Avery Manko smiles for pictures with her family and friends after she signed to wrestle for the Raiders of Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon.

