Cabrillo High School wrestler Avery Manko, second from left, smiles with her mother Amber, sister Mia, and father Chris, after she signed a letter of intent to wrestle for the Raiders of Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon.
Seventeen four-year schools contacted Cabrillo High School senior Avery Manko about Manko possibly wrestling for them at the collegiate level.
Southern Oregon is the school the two-time CIF State Wrestling Championships qualifier chose. A signing ceremony for Manko was held Wednesday in the Cabrillo cafeteria.
"I checked out the campus last month and I really loved the environment, I thought it was a beautiful campus," Manko said. "Plus, their wrestling program just won an NAIA title and I wanted to be part of that tradition."
Manko said she will be attending Southern Oregon on a partial academic scholarship.
The Southern Oregon women scored a convincing win at the first sanctioned NAIA women's wrestling championships, at Harold Newman Arena in Jamestown, North Dakota earlier in March, out-scoring runner-up Life University 160-139.5.
The Raiders will lose two of their national champions, Emily Se at 136 pounds and Grace Kristoff at 191, to graduation. National runner-up Joye Levendusky, at 170, is also a senior.
Manko said she will wrestle at 191 pounds at Southern Oregon, since that weight class is the highest that NAIA women's collegiate teams compete at.
Two-time Southern Oregon national champion Carolina Moreno, at 123 pounds, is a sophomore. Southern Oregon won two national titles this year, having won at the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Duals in January before winning the NAIA national championship.
Southern Oregon is a public university located in Ashland, Oregon, in the southwest part of the state, 15 miles from the California border. The school was founded in 1872, as the Ashland Academy.
The school had multiple selling points for Manko, who won her first match at 235 pounds at the state tournament this year before going out with two losses.
Besides the wrestling program and the beauty itself, "I like the smaller class sizes. The enrollment's about 3,000," said Manko. "Plus, I'm going to major in psychology, and the school has a great psychology program."
Manko was named Outstanding Upper Weights wrestler at the Central California Athletic Association (CCAA) meet at Nipomo after scoring a come-from-behind win in the championship match at 235 pounds.
She made a return trip to the state championships after advancing out of the 2023 Central Section Masters in February. Cabrillo, along with fellow Lompoc Valley school Lompoc and Santa Ynez, is in its first school year in the CIF Central Section after moving from the Southern Section.
Manko advanced out of the Southern Section state qualifier her junior year at Cabrillo and into the state championships for the first time then.
She wrestled for four years at Cabrillo.
"The coach (Gabby Weyhrich, who was named tournament Coach of the Year at the NAIA championships) said I will be competing my freshman year," Manko said.
Manko said she realizes she has a significant amount of weight to drop to get to the 191 pounds level and, "I'm on a big conditioning program now, weightlifting, cardio," she said.
Manko said she wrestles in the Pioneer Valley club wrestling program and commutes three times a week to the Santa Maria Valley to participate.
The repeat appearance at the state championships capped a big 2022-23 season for Manko, in which she won at multiple tournaments.
