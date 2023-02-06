Cabrillo senior Avery Manko, whose day had gone just fine going into the championship match Saturday, seemed about to deal with a disappointing ending.
She received a bye in the quarterfinals, won her semifinal match by fall but trailed Sherleen Lainez of Pioneer Valley 6-1 late in the 235 pounds title bout at the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) Finals at Nipomo High School. Lainez had been in control for most of the match.
Then Manko got a two-point takedown, earned another point when Lainez was called for stalling and, after a brief struggle, managed to turn Lainez. Manko racked up a fall with 11 seconds left.
Thus, Manko not only won a weight class championship but earned the Outstanding Upper Weights Wrestler award. Nipomo senior Austria Holland, who won the title at 106 pounds, was the Outstanding Lower Weights Wrestler.
As time wore down in the 235-pound title bout, "I was really tired, but I pushed through it," Manko said afterward.
Her decorated showing at the CCAA meet is the biggest highlight so far in what has been a big season for Manko as she seeks to place in the top eight at the 2023 CIF State Wrestling Championships.
"I lost both my matches at the state meet last year, and my goal is to place there this year," with a top-eight finish, said Manko.
Next up for Manko is the CIF Central Section Area Meet, where she will go after a berth at the Central Section Masters and then, from there, another state meet appearance.
Manko is a four-year varsity wrestler at Cabrillo, and when it comes to this season compared to the same point last year, "I think I've improved a lot," said the Cabrillo senior.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
"I think my technique is a lot better. I've been getting better at positioning," as Manko maneuvers to try to pin her opponent or at least get points.
Manko said, "I've finished first at almost every tournament I've been in this year. I think my record is 20-4."
Cabrillo joined fellow Lompoc Valley school Lompoc, and Santa Ynez in a move from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section, effective this school year.
Manko and her teammates competed in the Channel League before the Conquistadores moved to the Central Section. During her time in the Channel League, Manko wrestled against Pepper Marks of Santa Barbara High School, who went on to become the first Southern Section girls wrestling champion from that school.
"My toughest opponent is Avery Manko of Cabrillo High School," Marks told The Forge last March.
"This year alone we have wrestled 10 times, and we have wrestled so much that we know each other so well. So it comes down to technique and stamina. I have had tough opponents, but no one like her."
Manko said that she wants to wrestle at the collegiate level. "I've talked to a couple of schools, but I'm not really close to making a decision yet," she said.
As for this year, Manko will try to stay on a roll right on through the state meet. The 2023 CIF State Wrestling Championships are slated for Feb. 23-25 at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.