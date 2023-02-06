Cabrillo senior Avery Manko, whose day had gone just fine going into the championship match Saturday, seemed about to deal with a disappointing ending.

She received a bye in the quarterfinals, won her semifinal match by fall but trailed Sherleen Lainez of Pioneer Valley 6-1 late in the 235 pounds title bout at the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) Finals at Nipomo High School. Lainez had been in control for most of the match.

Then Manko got a two-point takedown, earned another point when Lainez was called for stalling and, after a brief struggle, managed to turn Lainez. Manko racked up a fall with 11 seconds left.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

