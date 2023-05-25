Two teams with a lot of similarities will face each other for the CIF Central Section Division 2 title when No. 3 Cabrillo (24-5) takes on No. 1 Bakersfield Christian (24-7). Game time is set for Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.

Both teams have qualified for the Southern California Championships which start May 30.  

In its first year in the Central Section, Cabrillo will be going after its first sectional divisional title, at least in recent memory, in program history. The Cabrillo boys water polo team won the Division 3 title last fall.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

