The Cabrillo baseball team (15-3) split two Nipomo Tournament games at Arroyo Grande Monday, seeing the 4-0 lead it had after the top of the first inning go away in an 8-6 loss to Arroyo Grande then edging Redding University Prep 3-2 in eight innings.
The Conquistadores nipped University Prep (7-7) on Brayden Brockett's walk-off RBI in the eighth. Brockett had two hits in that one, Spencer Gallimore and Sean Downey both drove in a Cabrillo run and Tommy Kiesling had a hit and scored a run.
After Cabrillo scored four times in the top of the first against Arroyo Grande, Eagles reliever Domenick Roppolo gave up just one run on six hits in five innings of relief. Roppolo earned the win.
Ryan Tayman went 3-for-3 for the Eagles (13-5), scored three times and drove in two runs. Luke Plaza had two hits and two RBIs, and Ty Scrudato doubled twice.
Kiesling had two hits and two RBIs for Cabrillo. Gallimore had two hits and drove in a run, and Landon Mabery had two hits and scored twice.
Cabrillo beat Lompoc 6-3 Tuesday at Pioneer Valley and will close out its tournament appearance with a 10 a.m. Wednesday game against Watsonville St. Francis, also at Pioneer Valley.
Tournament sites are Arroyo Grande, Pioneer Valley and host Nipomo.
Pioneer Valley 8, Redding University Prep 2
Pioneer Valley (10-3-1) garnered its second win of the tournament by beating University Prep (7-9) Tuesday morning at Pioneer Valley. No details were available.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.