The eighth annual Cabrillo High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame Induction Dinner is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4 in the Cabrillo cafeteria.

Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. The dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

The cost is $35 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased online at the Cabrillo High School Web Store. All proceeds will be designated to benefit the Cabrillo boys wrestling program. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you