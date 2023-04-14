Cabrillo pitcher Spencer Gallimore allowed one run and five hits in a complete game as the Conquistadores beat Mission Prep 3-1 last week. Gallimore has been voted Player of the Week for the week ending April 8.
Spencer Gallimore has been consistently productive on the mound for the Cabrillo baseball team this season, and he delivered again last week.
Gallimore allowed one run and five hits in a complete game as the Conquistadores beat Mission Prep 3-1 in the first game of an Ocean League doubleheader. Gallimore is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending April 8, as determined by voters.
Gallimore garnered 9,736 votes. Mission Prep edged Cabrillo 3-2 in the second game of the doubleheader, but the Conquistadores (16-4, 6-2) are still in the thick of the Ocean League race, just behind Pioneer Valley and Atascadero (both 5-1 in the Ocean League).
Gallimore, who is 7-1 on the year with a 1.57 ERA, won out in a field of 10 candidates for the Times area Player of the Week honor. Runner-up Lizette Carlos of the St. Joseph softball team earned 5,315 votes.
Carlos had a total of three hits in two St. Joseph Mountain League wins last week. She homered and drove in five runs in the Knights' win against Templeton. St. Joseph sits atop the Mountain League, at 5-1 in league games.
Here is a rundown on the rest of the candidates and their accomplishments.
Gavin Long, Hancock College, 647 votes
Hancock's freshman center fielder had a total of six hits and six RBIs as the Bulldogs swept three games at their Hancock Spring Classic.
Ricky Smith, Righetti baseball, 569 votes
Smith racked up a total of four hits and three RBIs as Righetti beat Templeton at home Tuesday of last week and won 13-0 at Templeton that Friday. Smith also pitched one hitless inning of relief at Templeton.
Daniels helped the host Warriors win the title at the Santa Maria Spring Classic at Righetti by taking the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches, the long jump at 16-6 and the 100 in 13.12 seconds. Five Santa Maria Valley schools, Righetti, Orcutt Academy, Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria and St. Joseph, competed at the meet.
Soukup drove in two runs and scored twice in the Braves' 9-6 Mountain League win over Paso Robles.
Ryan Henrey, Santa Ynez baseball
The Pirates dropped both games of a Mountain League doubleheader against Arroyo Grande, but Henrey had a total of four RBIs.
Madison Piasai, Righetti swimming
Piasai won the open 200 freestyle in 2 minutes, 3.62 seconds and 100 butterfly in 1:01.80, both automatic qualifying times for the CIF Central Section Championships, and swam a leg for the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams as Righetti beat Arroyo Grande 197-112 to move to 4-1.
Both Righetti relay squads notched automatic qualifying times for the sectional meet.
Noemi Bravo-Guzman, Righetti swimming
Bravo-Guzman won the open 50 freestyle in 25.14 and 100 freestyle in 54.60, both automatic qualifying times for the sectional championships, to help Righetti beat Arroyo Grande. Bravo-Guzman also swam a leg for the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Both squads earned automatic qualifying times for the sectional championships.
Brandon Squibb, Righetti boys track
Squibb won the high jump at 5-8, the 110 high hurdles in 18.45 and the pole vault at 11-0 to help Righetti win at the Santa Maria Spring Classic.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.