Cabrillo pitcher Spencer Gallimore allowed one run and five hits in a complete game as the Conquistadores beat Mission Prep 3-1 last week. Gallimore has been voted Player of the Week for the week ending April 8.

Spencer Gallimore has been consistently productive on the mound for the Cabrillo baseball team this season, and he delivered again last week.

Gallimore allowed one run and five hits in a complete game as the Conquistadores beat Mission Prep 3-1 in the first game of an Ocean League doubleheader. Gallimore is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending April 8, as determined by voters.

Gallimore garnered 9,736 votes. Mission Prep edged Cabrillo 3-2 in the second game of the doubleheader, but the Conquistadores (16-4, 6-2) are still in the thick of the Ocean League race, just behind Pioneer Valley and Atascadero (both 5-1 in the Ocean League).

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

