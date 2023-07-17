The eighth annual Cabrillo High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame Induction Dinner is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4 in the Cabrillo cafeteria.
Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. The dinner will begin at 6 p.m.
The 2023 Hall of Fame induction class in the Alumni category will include William Garner, Ray Moore, Denise Riegel, Tim Staffel, Kevin Ewing and Susan Melone-Morrison. The induction class in the Group/Team category will include Heidmous brothers Walt, Jeff and Phil, and the 1987-88 Cabrillo wrestling team which won a CIF Southern Section divisional championship.
LPFOA seeks officials
The Los Padres Football Officials Association (LPFOA) is seeking officials for the 2023 football season.
The organization's officials work youth, and high school junior varsity and varsity football games in a coverage area from Paso Robles to Lompoc and Santa Ynez. The number of LPOA officials has shrank from 80 pre-pandemic to the current 55.
The LPFOA is offering an eight-week training program. Interested candidates can visit the LPFOA website at LPFOA.org.
The first officials meeting of the 2023 season will take place July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Nipomo High School.
LPFOA president Bob Rollins can be reached by email at brollins@charter.net or by phone at 805-712-7729.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.