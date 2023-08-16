The Cabrillo girls tennis team got its 2023 season off to a fast start Tuesday.
Tobyn Jory and Emily Ramirez both earned a singles and doubles point, Cabrillo won every singles match and the Conquistadores beat Pioneer Valley 8-1 at Cabrillo.
Besides being the season debut for both teams, Tuesday marked the league opener for both. Cabrillo and Pioneer Valley are both in the Ocean League.
Particularly with 2022 Ocean League and CIF Central Section Division 3 champion Lompoc having been placed in the Mountain League for this season, the Conquistadores believe they can make a big run in the Ocean League and, "This was a strong opener for us," Jory, a junior, said afterward Tuesday.
Cabrillo finished third in the Ocean League behind Lompoc and Nipomo last year.
The teams played under a new format Tuesday, with the squads' three doubles teams playing first and the six singles matches following. The format had been the reverse in the past.
"The Central Section playoffs are going to be played that way, so the league decided we should do the same thing," said Cabrillo coach Leo Trevino.
"Under this format, every match means something," Trevino said. "Sometimes, under the old way, the outcome was already decided by the time the singles matches were over and the doubles matches were just for pride, really."
Jory teamed with Rayna Dinio for a 6-1, 6-4 win in the No. 2 doubles match Tuesday then won her No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-0.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Ramirez and Merisa Godoy won their No. 3 doubles match 6-2, 6-0 then Ramirez took a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 6 singles.
Flor Lopez, Pioneer Valley's No. 1 singles player and April Acevedo, the Panthers' No. 2, extended Cabrillo's Ella Luther and Ava Nosr in the first set of the Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches, but the Cabrillo pair eventually pulled away. Luther won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Nosr won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.
Peydon Townes and Brynn Willey took control quickly in their singles matches. Townes won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 and Willey won by the same score at No. 5.
Ramirez was eventually slated to play only singles, but Gabriella Pulido, Cabrillo's No. 5 singles player, injured her ankle with Pulido and Willey up a set and a break in the No. 1 doubles match. Lopez and Acevedo took the win because Pulido had to retire because of the injury.
With Pulido out for singles play, Ramirez was moved into the No. 6 Cabrillo singles slot and Willey, who was to play at No. 6, played at No. 5. Both delivered.
"I prefer to play doubles," Ramirez said. "I was a little nervous after being moved to play singles too. I just kept the ball in play." That worked out for Ramirez.
Kristina Monteiro-Yoder is Pioneer Valley's junior varsity coach. She filled in for varsity coach Antoinette Davis Tuesday.
Monteiro-Yoder said her players gave a good account of themselves Tuesday. "We only have one varsity returner," said Monteiro-Yoder. "The girls gave a good effort today."
Cabrillo will play at Righetti at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Pioneer Valley will host Nipomo at the same time.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.