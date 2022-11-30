The 2022 version of the Cabrillo-Lompoc Lompoc Valley girls basketball rivalry went to Cabrillo Tuesday night.
The Conquistadores (2-1) out-scored the Braves (0-3) 12-1 in the fourth quarter and came away with a 34-22 win in a low-scoring non-league game on Bryan Ayer Court at Lompoc's Paisola Pavilion.
Cabrillo clung to a 22-21 lead to start the fourth quarter. Angie Gonzalez gave the Conquistadores a lift in the fourth when she hit a 3-pointer, the only trey Cabrillo made Tuesday night.
Gonzalez scored five points as the Conquistadores widened their lead in the fourth. Gonzalez, Riley Jenkins and Jasmyn Hughes all scored eight points for Cabrillo.
Lompoc freshman Tara Terrones scored a game-high 11 points and sank the lone 3-point basket for the Braves. Elizabeth Alcantara and Kylie Garcia put in four points each for Lompoc.
The Conquistadores will play at 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the San Luis Obispo Tournament against an opponent TBA. The Braves will host the Bryan Ayer Classic and will play Santa Ynez at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round.
Photos: Cabrillo tops Lompoc in rivalry basketball game
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.