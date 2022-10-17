Cabrillo quarterback Blake Gregory passed for 240 yards and three touchdowns, but Bakersfield Mira Monte beat the Conquistadores 42-25 in a non-league football game at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc Saturday.
Both teams are 2-6. Cabrillo took its sixth straight loss.
Gregory completed 24 of his 41 passes. He was intercepted once. Jude Anderson led the Cabrillo receivers with six catches for 95 yards.
Christopher Edwards led the Cabrillo rushers with 57 yards on 14 carries. Gregory also carried 14 times, for 47 yards.
Cabrillo will host league front-runner Atascadero at 7 p.m. this Friday night in an Ocean League game. The Conquistadores will finish their regular season with a 7 p.m. game at Morro Bay Oct. 28. Cabrillo must win one of those two games to qualify for the CIF Central Section Playoffs.
The Bulldogs (10-1-3, 5-1) rolled to a Western State Conference win at Oxnard College Friday. The host Condors dropped to 5-9, 2-5.
Cynthia Ramirez and Hayde Gallardo scored two goals apiece for the Bulldogs. Ramirez is the state scoring leader.
Alina Terrones, Becca Souza, Kaihla Lopez and Emely Graciliano scored a goal apiece for Hancock. Terrones got the Bulldogs rolling with an unassisted goal in the first minute.
Cynthia Ramirez had two assists for Hancock. Leslie Ramirez had one. The second Bulldogs goal was an own goal against the Condors.
Oxnard did not take a shot on goal. The Bulldogs will host Ventura at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a WSC game.
Pablo Orozco scored on two late penalty kicks, lifting the Condors (9-1-1, 2-0) to a Western State Conference win over the Bulldogs (2-8-2, 1-1) in the first half of a men's-women's conference doubleheader at Oxnard College Friday.
Orozco converted one penalty kick in the 71st minute of the game and another in the 82nd minute.
The Bulldogs jumped ahead 2-0 on first-half goals by Roman Gutierrez in the second minute and Cristian Aparicio in the 21st. Jesus Hinojosa assisted on the first goal. Sean Soltan assisted on the second.
Hancock led 2-1 at halftime. Christopher Ramirez got the Condors on the board with an unassisted goal in the 27th minute.
Pedro Santos-Jimenez got the Condors even with an unassisted goal in the 53rd minute. Then Orozco made the two penalty kicks.
Hancock goalkeeper Luis Garcia made 10 saves. The Bulldogs will host Santa Barbara at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first half of another WSC men's-women's soccer doubleheader.
Brooke Phelan led the Santa Ynez runners at the Dos Pueblos Invitational Saturday. Phelan finished fifth, in 21 minutes, 41 seconds, in the 9th grade girls race.
Teammate Adamaris Rosas finished 11th in that race. Pirates Gyzel Hernandez Cuin, in the 11th grade race, and Malia Ortiz, in the 10th grade race, finished in seventh and ninth place respectively.
Nathan Fletcher and Mario Zepeda Rosas of Santa Ynez finished 21st and 28th respectively in the 9th grade boys race.
All six runners ran personal best times.