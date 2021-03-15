Cabrillo 2021 Football Schedule Friday, March 19: @ Dos Pueblos Friday, March 26: vs. San Marcos Friday, April 2: @ Santa Barbara Friday, April 9: @ Lompoc Friday, April 16: vs. Santa Ynez -- All games scheduled for 7 p.m.

This unique spring season is going to challenge most area football programs.

But at Cabrillo, those challenges has only deepened the existing problems the program faces.

Most programs have had trouble keeping participation numbers up amid the coronavirus pandemic. The start of the season has been delayed by about eight months, with the uncertainty forcing some student-athletes to move on. Upperclassmen have opted to get jobs. Some students have struggled to keep their grades up with distance learning and others have just lost interest in the sport.

At Cabrillo, the total football participation is around 30 kids in total, across all levels. At Friday's practice, first-year coach Andy Guyader had 27 students there, with a significant number of those being freshmen or sophomores who would not be playing varsity football under normal circumstances.

The Conquistadores probably have about 15 kids suited to play varsity football this spring. Programs in the Santa Maria Valley and San Luis Obispo County have all seen participation numbers decline this spring. Only a few programs are planning on fielding JV teams.

It's not an ideal situation at Cabrillo, but a situation that has not turned away some of Cabrillo's top players. In fact, the challenges have only hardened them.

Cabrillo seniors Cade McNamee and Trey Robison are clear leaders. The duo is a prime example of what it takes to stick with Cabrillo football.

McNamee was Cabrillo's best player in 2019, making plays at defensive end and tight end. In 2021? McNamee is now expected to be the Conqs' quarterback and starting middle linebacker.

"I'm just proud of the way these guys have worked amid all the uncertainty with this whole season. These guys have done nothing but work," McNamee said Friday. "I'm happy to see this group healthy and working hard. In years past we've had bigger groups, but that doesn't mean that this group is any worse. This is a hard-working group."

McNamee, at 6-foot-4, says "I'm not a traditional quarterback, more of a runner. I'll just use my tight end skills I learned last year but will be under center."

McNamee says of the Conqs' new Wing-T offense: "Teams are not going to know what to do when they see us lining up. It's going to be confusing, a lot of misdirection and option."

At press time Monday, Cabrillo players were scheduled to undergo COVID-19 testing ahead of Friday's scheduled game at Dos Pueblos. Back in January and February, there were rumbles that some of the smaller Channel League programs were hesitant to go ahead with a spring varsity season due to participation numbers and other obstacles. Cabrillo has little margin for error with lower player turnout and any COVID-19 issues could dramatically derail its season.

Another challenge Cabrillo has faced is weight lifting: Cabrillo hasn't had an on-campus weight-lifting regimen. Some schools have constructed outdoor weight rooms with COVID-19 protocols banning indoor lifting programs, but Cabrillo players said they haven't been lifting.

Again, players like McNamee, Robison and senior center Alex Smith haven't backed down from those challenges. Robison, in fact, is sacrificing some of his baseball season this spring. He'll play both sports but playing football will cause him to miss about four baseball games.

Robison will play strong safety on defense. "More of like a 'rover," he said. "On offense I'll be popping in there at QB a little bit, with some running back and fullback."

"I've definitely taken up more of a leadership role," Robison said. "I just look back at one of my close friends, (former Cabrillo linebacker) Patrick Durham, and I try to follow his example," 'Pads first, talk later.'"

Robison said the team actually has more seniors this year than in years past. "We have 11 seniors, it's a good group to hand the ropes to. I'm thankful for the younger players because this is our last year and they're helping us through this."

Robison understands the lower participation numbers brought on by a pandemic.

"COVID sucks," he said. "Trust me, if I didn't have my mom on me at home, making sure I work in school, I'd be playing video games all day or working, not at school. If one of my friends goes and gets a job, that's fine. As long as you're not doing it because you don't want to play football, if you're supporting something, then that's fine. Football isn't life, you've got to go on to your next chapter."

This spring season does bring a chance for glory, though. Cabrillo hasn't won a single game in the last two seasons, going 0-20. The Conquistadores did win one game in 2017, meaning they've gone 1-29 the last three years.

"Me and Cade haven't gotten a win since eighth grade," Robison said. "We were on varsity a little our freshman year, then sophomore year we were up all year. It'd be amazing to get a win, wins are great. But I just like to hit, honestly. I just want to get out there, make some contact and be with my brothers."

Alex Smith, the senior center, will try to anchor the offensive line with running the Wing-T offense. Smith said one interesting player to keep an eye on is sophomore Josh Zent, who's about 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds.

Smith says the long offseason has brought the team closer together.

"Last year, I think we were just messing around," Smith said. "This year, we are committed. Our seniors didn't care as much last year, this group has potential and I think we're going to be way better."

Smith says he'll also likely play nose tackle on defense.

Some other key players include Tony Boneck, who will handle long-snapping duties and play safety and receiver. Ruben DeLeon will also be a key player on offense. Chris Edwards will also see some significant playing time at slot receiver and linebacker. Wesley Young will handle kicking and punting duties and play some receiver.

This will be Guyader's first season as a head coach. Friday's game against Dos Pueblos will be his first ever game as a head coach.

"I'm excited, the games are a very big part of it," Guyader said. "But, from a percentage standpoint, every hour you get in the game, you're spending 10 hours outside of the game. That's where the progress is made and that's where the foundation is built. What we've been able to accomplish from a practice environment point of view has been really good. There are challenges anywhere, but I'm very excited to be a head coach and I'm excited to do it with these guys."