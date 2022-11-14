In its first year as a CIF Central Section member, the Cabrillo boys water polo team has earned the Division 3 championship.
Goalkeeper Ethan Stocker, the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 12, led No. 3 Cabrillo to a 5-4 win at No. 1 Madera in the divisional championship game Saturday.
The game was tight throughout. Cabrillo led 3-2 at halftime, neither team scored in the third then the Conquistadores held off the Coyotes, with each team scoring twice, in the fourth to take the title.
Cabrillo got to the championship game by beating Bakersfield Liberty 14-5 and Visalia Golden West 10-6 at the Lompoc Aquatic Center in the first two rounds of the playoffs then winning 12-9 at No. 2 Hanford Sierra Pacific in the semifinals.
The Conquistadores will play at Palo Alto Gunn (14-12) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Northern California Regional Playoffs.
Pioneer Valley, in its first-ever playoff appearance, came up a goal short in the Division 3 semis, falling to Madera 10-9. Cabrillo (16-8) upset Sierra Pacific (18-11) at Sierra Pacific in the Division 3 semifinal last Wednesday. Pioneer Valley beat Madera twice during the regular season, but couldn't top the top seed a third time.
