In its first year as a CIF Central Section member, the Cabrillo boys water polo team has earned the Division 3 championship.

Goalkeeper Ethan Stocker, the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 12, led No. 3 Cabrillo to a 5-4 win at No. 1 Madera in the divisional championship game Saturday.

The game was tight throughout. Cabrillo led 3-2 at halftime, neither team scored in the third then the Conquistadores held off the Coyotes, with each team scoring twice, in the fourth to take the title.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

