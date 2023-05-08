The Cabrillo baseball team salvaged a split of its two-game series with Atascadero with an authoritative 10-4 win at co-league champion Atascadero Friday and earned a share of the Ocean League title.

Meanwhile, Pioneer Valley dropped a chance to repeat as the outright Ocean League champion. The Cabrillo-Atascadero split left the door open for the Panthers to win the league title outright, but Morro Bay slammed the door shut with a 5-4 upset win at Pioneer Valley Friday.

Atascadero finished a 7-1 win Friday in the first half of the Atascadero-Cabrillo series.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

