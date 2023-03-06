The Cabrillo baseball team has played six games and has won them all.

The Conquistadores moved to 6-0 by beating Lompoc 5-3 at Cabrillo Saturday in a non-league game. The win was the second for Cabrillo against its Lompoc Valley rival this year. Cabrillo beat Lompoc (1-2) 5-4 at Lompoc Feb. 17.

Saturday, Landon Mabery racked up a big stat line, and Spencer Gallimore gave up three runs on seven hits over 6.2 innings pitched to get the win. Mabery went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

