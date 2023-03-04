The Cabrillo baseball team will play under the lights at its own stadium for the first time in the second half of a doubleheader against Santa Maria that is scheduled for March 18.
The first game of the doubleheader is scheduled for 2 p.m. The nightcap is slated to start at 6 p.m. Major League pitcher and Cabrillo alum Danny Duffy, who was heavily involved in the project that helped get the installation of the lights funded, will be honored in a ceremony between games.
"This was a huge project, one that Danny was very passionate about, being a Cabrillo grad," said Cabrillo athletic director Michael Dietz.