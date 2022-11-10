111022 Cabrillo Water Polo 01
Cabrillo upset Hanford Sierra Pacific in a Division 3 semifinal Wednesday. 
 Contributed

The Arroyo Grande and Cabrillo boys water polo teams moved into the championship game in the CIF Central Section Division 1 and 3 playoffs respectively with semifinal wins Wednesday.

Pioneer Valley, in its first-ever playoff appearance, came up a goal short in the Division 3 semis.

Top seed Arroyo Grande (24-7) rolled to a 15-6 win against No. 5 Clovis Buchanan (13-11) at Arroyo Grande in a Division 1 semifinal. The Eagles led 5-3 going into the second quarter then steadily pulled away.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

