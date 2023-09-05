The dedication of Rio Memorial Field at Santa Ynez High School will highlight a light slate of Friday night football in the area.
Several area teams have byes this week, but Santa Maria (2-1) will play a non-league game at Santa Ynez (1-2) Friday night at 7 p.m. The ceremony dedicating Rio Memorial Field is slated for 6:40 p.m., 20 minutes before Santa Ynez' season home opener is scheduled to start.
The Santa Ynez school football field will be renamed Rio Memorial Field in honor and memory of the late Jeff and Carl Rio.
Jeff Rio played for the Santa Ynez football team in the 1980's and coached the team in the '90's. Carl Rio coached the team from 1999 to 2014.
Jeff Rio died in a car accident in 1996. Carl Rio died of cancer in 2016.
Santa Ynez will try for a win on its big night after losing 35-28 at Morro Bay last week. Pirates sophomore quarterback Jude Pritchard had a big game for the second time this year, throwing for 245 yards and a score, but the Santa Ynez defense couldn't hold up well enough.
In particular, star Morro Bay running back Nami Hoag ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Santa Maria, mainly behind the Josue Elena-Aldo Araiza combo, won 28-14 last week at Nipomo in its season road debut.
Elena threw 32 passes and connected on 26, for 344 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his touchdown tosses were to Araiza, who caught six passes for 107 yards. Araiza also ran for a touchdown.
The Helmet is back at PV - for the first time in awhile
Pioneer Valley, for the first time since 2016, has claimed the Helmet. The Panthers broke a five-game losing streak in its Battle of the Helmet series with Righetti, holding on to edge the Warriors 35-28 at Righetti's Warrior Stadium last week.
Panthers senior quarterback Alex Garcia threw for three touchdowns as the Panthers abandoned their usual first staple, a between-the-tackles running game. Pioneer Valley did run between the tackles a fair amount, but Garcia showed that the Panthers can thrive when they open up their offense.
All of Pioneer Valley's touchdowns came from 17 yards out or farther.
One unbeaten CCAA team left
That's Atascadero, which moved to 2-0 with a 28-14 win at Paso Robles in the teams' annual northern San Luis Obispo County rivalry game.
San Luis Obispo (2-1) fell from the ranks of the unbeaten last week. Arroyo Grande scored an emphatic 35-3 win in another San Luis Obispo County rivalry game. San Luis Obispo had been the only 2-0 Central Coast Athletic Association team going in.
A schedule break for several
Cabrillo, Lompoc, Righetti and Nipomo all have a bye this week. The respective Mountain and Ocean League campaigns will start next week.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.