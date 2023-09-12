Daulton Beard

Daulton Beard was honored Monday by the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table as the organization's male Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 4-10.

Daulton Beard and Cynthia Ramirez were honored Monday by the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) as the organization's Athletes of the Week for the week of Sept. 4-10.

Beard caught a lateral on a bounce on the first play of the game then threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Nicky Vacca during the Santa Ynez football team's 49-27 non-league home win over Santa Maria Friday night.

The senior wide receiver also caught three touchdown passes. The game was the first on Santa Ynez's Rio Memorial Field, so named earlier this year in honor of the late Jeff and Carl Rio.

