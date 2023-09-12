Daulton Beard and Cynthia Ramirez were honored Monday by the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) as the organization's Athletes of the Week for the week of Sept. 4-10.
Beard caught a lateral on a bounce on the first play of the game then threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Nicky Vacca during the Santa Ynez football team's 49-27 non-league home win over Santa Maria Friday night.
The senior wide receiver also caught three touchdown passes. The game was the first on Santa Ynez's Rio Memorial Field, so named earlier this year in honor of the late Jeff and Carl Rio.
Jeff Rio played football and coached at Santa Ynez. Carl Rio, Jeff's father, coached the football team later. There was a dedication ceremony for Rio Memorial Field Friday night.
Ramirez set a school record for goals in a game when the sophomore racked up six in the Hancock College women's soccer team's 14-0 win at home over Porterville in a Sept. 5 non-league home game. Ramirez could not be at the meeting Monday.
The sophomore broke the old school record of five that Bonnie Zuniga set in 2016 and Ramirez tied twice last year.
During the Monday meeting, there was a moment of silence in observance of, and to honor those affected by the events of 9/11.
