020923 VCA Playoffs 01
Valley Christian Academy's Jacob Sanders had 19 points for the Lions in their playoff loss to Santa Barbara.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

It figured going in that the Valley Christian Academy boys basketball team would be up against it in its first-round playoff game Wednesday night, and the Lions were.

VCA, with a listed enrollment of 467 students at its K-through-12th grade school, went up against Santa Barbara, a well-established team in the competitive Channel League, in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4AA Playoffs. The Dons won 71-46 at VCA.

Afterward, VCA coach Christopher Maples said wryly, “I never thought we’d be playing against Santa Barbara High School. In any sport.”

Kenny Cress  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000.

