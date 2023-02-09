It figured going in that the Valley Christian Academy boys basketball team would be up against it in its first-round playoff game Wednesday night, and the Lions were.
VCA, with a listed enrollment of 467 students at its K-through-12th grade school, went up against Santa Barbara, a well-established team in the competitive Channel League, in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4AA Playoffs. The Dons won 71-46 at VCA.
Afterward, VCA coach Christopher Maples said wryly, “I never thought we’d be playing against Santa Barbara High School. In any sport.”
Maples added, “But that’s OK. Our boys played hard. I’m proud of their effort, with the way they competed.”
VCA, which rolled to its third straight Coast Valley League championship with a 12-0 CVL campaign, finished 18-10. The Dons moved to 17-12.
Luke Zuffelato led the balanced Dons scoring with 19 points. Waylon Finkel scored 12 and Jack Holdren had 10. Eight Santa Barbara players scored.
Jacob Sanders led the Lions with 19 points. Sean Swain scored 12, and Seth Walker added 10.
Santa Barbara missed a lot of 3’s early. The Dons also missed some layups and the Lions, who were playing pretty good defense, were competitive early. Sanders fed Walker, who made a layup to get the Lions within 16-14 at the 7:08 mark of the second quarter.
Gradually the Dons’ big advantage when it came to quickness began to tell, though, and besides the Dons started hitting more shots. Santa Barbara never let VCA get anything consistent going on offense and gradually pulled away.
The Dons led 34-22 at halftime and 56-33 going into the third quarter.
Santa Barbara made eight 3-pointers, including four by Finkel and three by Zuffelato, who played a solid game for the Dons in the paint and farther out.
Swain buried the lone trey the Lions made.
VCA could not get past the first round in any of its three CVL championship seasons. “We played against larger schools the first two times also,” said Maples.
Pioneer Valley 2, San Luis Obispo 0
Sebastian Aquino scored both goals, and the Pioneer Valley boys soccer team finished its regular season with a 2-0 win at San Luis Obispo Wednesday night.
The Panthers (11-3-7, 9-2-3) can finish no worse than a tie for a solid second in the Mountain League, behind either Arroyo Grande or Santa Maria.
Arroyo Grande (14-5-2, 10-2-1) and Santa Maria (15-7-3, 9-2-2) were scheduled to face off at Santa Maria Thursday night. Pioneer Valley is out of contention for the league title.
Arroyo Grande stayed in first place with a 6-0 win at home against Cabrillo Wednesday night.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.