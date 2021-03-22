When asking about his 2021 Santa Maria High baseball team, head coach Mike Roberson will tell you very quickly its most important characteristic.

"Well, we've got 10 seniors," Roberson said.

With that said, Roberson doesn't shy away from high expectations this spring.

"Our goal is to win league," he said. "We were off to a great start last year, we beat some good teams."

The 2020 spring season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Saturday's 6-2 win at St. Joseph to start the season, the Saints started nine seniors and used junior Alex Milner as the designated hitter.

"We have interchangeable parts," Roberson said.

Ricky Figueroa epitomized that ability Saturday. He started the game at shortstop then moved to the mound. He shut down the St. Joseph offense and earned the win.

Julien Supelveda started at third base on Saturday and made some key defensive plays while also driving in a key run during the Saints' fifth-inning rally.

"Julien played shortstop last year, he played first base, he can pitch," Roberson said. "The whole team can move around and that's what makes it easy for us coaches. I can plug them in and they can give me something."

Luis Guerrero should also eat up some innings for the Saints this year. Senior Brayan Nunez will likely stick behind the plate. The standout catcher is entering his fourth varsity season.

"He calls pitches," Roberson said of Nunez. "Usually I'll call pitches, but we can do that when you have another coach behind the plate. Brayan knows the game. He's been playing with a lot of the guys on the opposing teams so he knows what to call. He does a great job behind the plate."

Nunez is also one of the Saints' left-handed bats. He hit in the No. 2 hole with Figueroa leading off Saturday.

Joseph Ybarra started in center and hit third. Ybarra scored the go-ahead run on a Raymond Rodriguez triple. Rodriguez started at second base and hit fourth. Sepulveda hit fifth, with Guerrero batting sixth. Carlos Hidalgo started in right with Justin Gutierrez playing first and hitting eighth. Joey Saucedo played in left and hit ninth. Nate Andrade, Sam Avila, Julian Ortiz and Ruben Guzman are also listed on the roster this season.

"It's the next man up," type of mentality with this team, Roberson said. "Right now, I think the bottom of our lineup can carry us at times. It's going to take everybody, we can't rely on just a few guys. Luis swings a great bat, Raymond swings a great bat, we've got Jo-Jo in center field. Anybody can go 4-for-4 in this lineup, but it's not just about how they perform, it's that they do the little things we ask them to do.

"Alex Milner is our DH and he gave us a hard hit up the middle and he laid down that squeeze bunt for a run. They can do the little things, they know that's going to take us to another level."

Figueroa, the senior who got the win Saturday, says having so many seniors on the team gives this squad a sense of urgency.

"I'm a senior. I know it's my last year so I'm coming out hard every game," he said. "It doesn't matter what it is, I know this team is going to get the job done and get these wins."

Of having played with this same group of players for several years, Figueroa said, "It's good, we all have that chemistry. When we start something, we keep pushing until we get where we want to be."

Though he's a junior, Milner also has extensive experience playing with the 10 seniors on the team.

"I've been playing with these guys for a long time, I've always been younger, but it's always been fun," he said. "This team brings a different type of energy, I feel. We've all been together so we have that team chemistry. I feel it's going to be a great season."

The Saints will face plenty of tough challenges on the field this year. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, they'll face a lot of Mountain League teams in preseason games. They are scheduled to face San Luis Obispo on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m. at Santa Maria High.

A Saturday morning (11 a.m.) game is scheduled against Righetti. The Saints also have Paso Robles, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande and Lompoc on their non-league schedule.