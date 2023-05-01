050223 CHS baseball 01

Cabrillo's Gage Mattis helped his team improve to 20-4 on the season with a sweep of Nipomo on Saturday.

Cabrillo moved into a tie for first place in the Ocean League Saturday, Righetti stayed in first place alone in the Mountain League with a win at home Friday, and St. Joseph kept the heat on Righetti with a Friday win at home.

Meanwhile, defending champion Pioneer Valley stayed in the hunt in the Ocean League with a split at co-league leader Atascadero.

In a busy two days of area baseball, Cabrillo (20-4, 10-2) scored a home 7-0, 9-0 sweep of Nipomo Saturday to pull into a first-place tie with Atascadero (20-5, 10-2). The Greyhounds split a home Saturday doubleheader with Pioneer Valley, dropping the first game 10-9 and winning the second 15-2. That one was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

