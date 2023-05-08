St. Joseph made four errors, Righetti had one harmless miscue, and therein lay the difference as Righetti clinched the Mountain League championship by winning the first game of a Saturday doubleheader at Righetti that wrapped up the league campaign for both teams.

Righetti, leading second-place St. Joseph by a game going in, won the first game 3-0. All three Warriors runs were unearned, and Righetti senior right-hander Alex Robles blanked the Knights on a three-hit complete game.

St. Joseph won the second game 4-2 and snapped Righetti's seven-game winning streak. The Warriors finished the regular season 20-7, 13-1. St. Joseph, 16-10, 12-2, will wrap up its regular season with a Tuesday non-league home game against Mission Prep that is slated for a 4:30 p.m. start.

