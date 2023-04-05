040623 Local Roundup 01
Buy Now

Righetti's Adrian Santini had two hits and drove in two runs in a win over Templeton on Tuesday.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The Righetti and St. Joseph baseball teams, both perfect in Mountain League play going in, did not stumble Tuesday. Didn't come close to faltering, in fact.

Both teams won handily at home. Righetti beat Templeton 12-2 in six innings (run rule) and St. Joseph defeated San Luis Obispo 6-2.

Eight Warriors had at least one hit as Righetti moved to 11-5, 7-0. Ben Munoz had two hits and drove in three runs. Ricky Smith had three hits and an RBI, and Adrian Santini and JJ Ughoc both had two hits and drove in two runs.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0