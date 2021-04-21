Righetti has found a formula that's working.

The Warriors won their seventh straight game Wednesday, beating rival St. Joseph 4-1 to open up a three-game Mountain League series that wraps up with Saturday's doubleheader.

Righetti's defensive alignment, its pitching and timely hitting has the Warriors on a roll.

They scored three times in the first inning, all with two outs, by putting the ball in play and forcing the St. Joseph defense to get outs.

Righetti starter Chris Miller made sure it held up. Miller threw another complete game, shutting out the Knights for six-plus innings. Wednesday was Miller's third complete game in five starts this spring. He's got a 1.45 ERA over 29 innings.

What's been working for him on the mound?

"I'd say my location," Miller said after he struck out four and issued just one walk. "Locating my fastball, which allows me to use my off-speed stuff. That's helped me. Also, trusting my defense."

Righetti coach Kyle Tognazzini says shifting some pieces around on the infield has helped Righetti's defense flourish.

"We've made some changes defensively, just guys switching positions," Tognazzini said. "We put Matt Rivas at short, Gavin (Long) at second. The guys just seem more comfortable out there. Plus, we're starting to get healthier. Guys are figuring out how to manage football and baseball. That's been a challenge."

Tognazzini says starting catcher Andrew Gonzalez is back. Gonzalez was the designated hitter Wednesday but will catch a weekend game after injuring his throwing hand earlier this spring.

"We've got a lot of options now and we're starting to get into a rhythm," Tognazzini said.

Brodie Miller started at catcher Wednesday and was solid, going 2-for-3 with a run while throwing out a baserunner in a key situation as St. Joseph had just scored in the bottom of the seventh and had runners at the corners.

Long went 2-for-4 and scored twice. Sophomore Adrian Santini also had two hits.

Chris Miller also had a hit and drove in a run.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

St. Joseph starter Noah Skarda was solid in a complete game performance, limiting the Warriors to eight hits.

Skarda had some tough luck in the first inning. He made a dazzling double play on a bunt that was popped up, diving to catch the ball and then firing to first for a double play.

But after that, Long smoked a double to right and Brodie Miller hit a ball to center. The throw came to the infield and Miller broke for second, forcing a throw that sailed into the outfield and allowed Long to score.

The Knights then overthrew the ball from the outfield and Miller came around to score for a 2-0 lead.

Chris Miller then singled and went to third on another throwing error, allowing Gonzalez to reach base.

Miller scored on a wild pitch.

In the fifth inning, Long reached on an error and came around to score on a fielder's choice.

St. Joseph's lone run came on a Steven Pallan single that plated Brayden Blythe with one out in the seventh.

Tognazzini took a mound visit with runners on the corners and one out as his team held a 4-1 lead. Tognazzini told his defense to make sure to get the out at second, which it did with Brodie Miller throwing out Pallan trying to take second.

Cody Allen then lined out to end the game and strand a runner at third.

Blythe, Pallan and Sebastian Ramirez each had two hits, with Ramirez's line drive double the lone extra-base hit for the Knights. Skarda struck out three and walked just one.

Righetti is now 9-3 (4-0, Mountain) and will host St. Joseph (4-6, 0-4) in a league doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 11 a.m.

The win offered some of the Righetti football players a little payback against St. Joseph, which beat Righetti in football in this odd spring season last Friday.

"It's definitely weird, it's tough to take it as seriously as on the football field, but it was nice to get back at them," Chris Miller said. "It'd be nice to do it on the football field, but this feels just as good." Miller is a starting running back and safety on the Righetti football team.