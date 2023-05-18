Five of the six area high school baseball teams that played in the first round of the CIF Central Section Playoffs Wednesday advanced to the quarterfinals.

In Division 1, No. 7 Righetti nipped No. 10 Bakersfield Frontier 1-0 in 13 innings.

Cabrillo, St. Joseph and Lompoc all moved on in Division 2. No. 3 Cabrillo got past No. 14 Clovis North 2-1 in nine innings, No. 7 St. Joseph edged No. 10 Clovis East 4-3 in nine and No. 12 Lompoc upset No. 5 Atascadero by the football score of 17-15.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you