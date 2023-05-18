Cabrillo’s Brayden Brockett, top center, celebrates his game-winning hit with Derek Dixon (12), catcher Blake Gregory, Gage Mattis (15) and Gabe Barraza, top right, against Clovis North in the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs.
Five of the six area high school baseball teams that played in the first round of the CIF Central Section Playoffs Wednesday advanced to the quarterfinals.
In Division 1, No. 7 Righetti nipped No. 10 Bakersfield Frontier 1-0 in 13 innings.
Cabrillo, St. Joseph and Lompoc all moved on in Division 2. No. 3 Cabrillo got past No. 14 Clovis North 2-1 in nine innings, No. 7 St. Joseph edged No. 10 Clovis East 4-3 in nine and No. 12 Lompoc upset No. 5 Atascadero by the football score of 17-15.
Lompoc shook off an 11-run Atascadero fourth inning to take that one. The Braves won it with four runs in the top of the sixth inning and three more in the top of the seventh.
In Division 3, No. 4 Pioneer Valley beat No. 13 Bakersfield Garces 2-0. In Division 1, No. 15 Arroyo Grande lost 3-0 at No. 2 Clovis Buchanan, the lone defeat for an area team.
The highest seed is the home team for all playoff games. All quarterfinal games will be Friday at 4:30 p.m., unless another time is agreed to by both teams.
Lompoc (15-11) will play at No. 4 Lemoore (19-7) in the quarterfinals. Lemoore beat No. 13 Mission Prep 10-5 in the first round.
Atascadero, which shared the Ocean League championship with Cabrillo and Pioneer Valley, finished 21-8.
Righetti 1, Frontier 0, 13 innings
The Warriors did not have an RBI in this one, but Gabe Moralez and Alex Robles combined for a five-hit shutout, and that was enough to make the lone run stand up for the host team.
Moralez worked the last four innings and earned the win. Robles pitched the first nine for the Mountain League champions, allowing four hits, striking out 12 and walking one.
Brodie Miller and Jacob McMillan had two hits apiece of Righetti's nine. Righetti (22-7) will travel to face 22-8 Buchanan in the quarterfinals. Frontier finished 17-12.
Cabrillo 2, Clovis North 1, 9 innings
The Conquistadores walked this one off on an errant throw by the Clovis North third baseman on a Brayden Brockett ground ball.
Thomas Kiesling had the other Cabrillo RBI. Cabrillo starter Spencer Gallimore pitched a hitless first inning then Gage Mattis worked the other eight, giving up one run on four hits and striking out nine.
Gabe Barraza had three of Cabrillo's nine hits. The Conquistadores (22-5) will face No. 11 Fresno Central (12-17) in the quarterfinals. Clovis North wound up 10-19-1.
St. Joseph 4, Clovis East 3, 9 innings
AJ Stollberg had three hits, including a double and an RBI, Hunter Hammond and Omar Reynoso combined on a six-hitter and the Knights did enough to advance.
Jack Ferguson had two hits and an RBI for the Knights (18-10) who will play at No. 2 Kerman (same record) in the Division 2 quarters. Clovis East finished 13-17.
Pioneer Valley 2, Garces 0
In another strong pitching performance for an area team, Andru Angulo pitched six innings and Josue Garcia finished up as the Panthers (17-6-1) got past the Rams (9-19) in the first round of Division 3.
Angulo gave up two hits. Garcia worked a hitless seventh to finish it.
Cesar Garcia racked up three hits and an RBI for the Panthers, and Mario Dedios had a hit and drove in a run.
Pioneer Valley will host No. 5 Fresno Washington Union (19-10-1) in the quarterfinals.
Buchanan 3, Arroyo Grande 0
The Eagles (16-12) couldn't push across a run against the No. 2 seed and fell in the first round of Division 1.
Ty Scrudato had two of Arroyo Grande's five hits.
In other first-round games involving Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) teams, No. 13 San Luis Obispo lost 14-1 at No. 4 Visalia Redwood in Division 1, No. 16 Morro Bay fell 15-1 at No. 1 Kingsburg in Division 3 and No. 15 Templeton lost 6-5 at No. 2 Arvin in Division 4.
