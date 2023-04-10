041123 Nipomo Baseball Tourney 01
Buy Now

Pioneer Valley's Andrew Sandoval, left, lifted his team to a come-from-behind win over Lompoc on Monday while Angelo Juarez, of Nipomo, pitched the Titans to a win over Santa Maria. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Santa Maria hitters couldn't do much against the host team's Angelo Juarez Monday.

Juarez, a senior right-hander, pitched the last five innings in relief of Nipomo starter Tyler Puckett, and the host Titans rolled to an 11-2 win in a morning Nipomo Tournament game at Nipomo.

The game was called after six innings because of the two-hour time limit.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Photos: All-Channel League baseball honors

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you